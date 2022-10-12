Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
SIDS Awareness Month: Safe infant sleep practices
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health is promoting safe infant sleep practices in light of this. The LDH said in a Facebook post that there are a few ways to promote a safe sleep space for infants....
KNOE TV8
ULM receives $1.4 million to help student parents pay for daycare
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Full-time students who are also parents at ULM are getting more help with childcare. The university’s TRIO Program has been given a 1.4 million dollar CCAMPIS grant by the U.S. Department of Education. CCAMPIS stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School. Through this...
