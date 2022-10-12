Utah second graders struggling post-pandemic, but most students recovering, report says

Read full article on original website
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
David Spade Will Be Performing At The Eccles TheaterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino American History Month 2022 Celebrated at Westminster CollegeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Gephardt Daily
Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
BYU Newsnet
Orem City Council members express concern over school district split resolution
Several members of Orem City Council expressed concerns over the Oct. 11 resolution outlining council support to create a new Orem School District. The Orem City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday in favor of a resolution outlining their support to separate from the current district. Orem schools are part of...
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ksl.com
Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program
OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
BYU Newsnet
Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers
Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Utah 211 introduces new text number
Utah 211, a statewide health and human services referral system supported by United Ways of Utah, changed its text number from 898-211 to 801-845-2211.
ksl.com
Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries
This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
kslnewsradio.com
U of U Health offering full-tuition scholarships for pharmacy program
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Health announced that all first-year PharmD students will have their tuition covered under the “First Year Free” program. The program will begin in Fall 2023 for students entering the four-year College of Pharmacy program. “As the first pharmacy school...
KSLTV
Spectrum Academy breaks ground on North Salt Lake facility
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Spectrum Academy broke ground on a new facility Wednesday that will be specially designed for students participating in the Functional Skills track. There are currently 500 students on the waitlist for their North Salt Lake campus, located at 552 N. Cutler Drive. The new...
KSLTV
MMIW Task Force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. “We have an issue in Utah that the murdered and missing indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed,” said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
Fuller Center provides housing help for Provo family
Keeping a family together, under one roof, safe from the elements, with enough food and clothing to get along is challenging, at best, for most people. Trying to keep all of that on a low income is monumental. That is what the seven-member Estrada family – two parents and five...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested for allegedly threating to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb an out-of-state elementary school, police say. Cesar Olveda, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon on Friday, according to arrest documents. Layton Police received...
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Utah school receives anonymous $100,000 donation for student meals
An anonymous donor gave nearly $100,000 to cover breakfast and lunch meals for students at Pleasant Grove school.
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
KSLTV
Law enforcement: Online ‘sextortion’ targeting teens, children in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Heber City police issued a warning this week about the potential for online “sextortion” schemes to target children as state investigators noted that the trend was on the rise. On Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department posted on Facebook about the scam. “The...
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
