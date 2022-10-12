ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah second graders struggling post-pandemic, but most students recovering, report says

By BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM AND DEBBIE WORTHEN, KSL TV
KSLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Intermountain Healthcare gifts Weber State University $1 million

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State University have announced a $1 million donation from IHC to the university. The funding is vital to increasing the number of students accepted into current medical programs and building the foundation for future programs, according to a WSU press release, such as the emerging physician assistant program.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
ksl.com

Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program

OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries

This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Mathematics#Second Grade
KSLTV

Spectrum Academy breaks ground on North Salt Lake facility

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Spectrum Academy broke ground on a new facility Wednesday that will be specially designed for students participating in the Functional Skills track. There are currently 500 students on the waitlist for their North Salt Lake campus, located at 552 N. Cutler Drive. The new...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Pyramid

Fuller Center provides housing help for Provo family

Keeping a family together, under one roof, safe from the elements, with enough food and clothing to get along is challenging, at best, for most people. Trying to keep all of that on a low income is monumental. That is what the seven-member Estrada family – two parents and five...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat

(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
KENNEWICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy