Brooklyn, NY

Barry’s to open first Brooklyn bootcamp location next spring

By Lois Weiss
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Barry’s is taking its bootie-burning bootcamp across the East River to open its first location in Brooklyn.

The famed California-founded fitness studio — one that’s favored by toned celebrities including Harry Styles and Kim Kardashian — has leased 7,000 square feet at a new residential building at 200 Montague St. developed by Aurora Capital, where it will open next spring.

Barry’s New York locations are primarily in Manhattan, though several stand in Long Island and one in Westchester. It even has international locations, including gyms across Europe and others in Australia.

The new Barry's will open at 200 Montague St.
Barry's Bootcamp
Barry’s has locations around the world, but this will be its first in Brooklyn.
Barry's Bootcamp
The Brooklyn Barry’s will be two stories.
Barry's Bootcamp
200 Montague St. is developed by Aurora Capital.
Aurora Capital

The two-story Brooklyn Heights space will include Barry’s signature Red Room, where treadmills are the centerpiece of the nightclub-like red-lit studio that provides its Page Six-worthy clients a measure of anonymity.

Pulsating upbeat music and attentive instructors also make Barry’s daily High Intensity Interval Training (HITT) classes, combined with weight training, the hardest workout in the industry, while its Fuel Bar health and wellness hub will be a bonus for health-conscious locals — as well as the apartment dwellers upstairs.

“Brooklyn Heights is an ideal market for Barry’s, with a unique combination of dense residential and office development and easy access to transportation,” said Joey Gonzalez, CEO of Barry’s.

Neil Ohm of Newmark represented Barry’s while ownership negotiated the deal in-house. The asking rent was not available.

Barry’s already has multiple locations in Manhattan.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
The brand is famous for its high-intensity workouts.
Brian Zak/NY Post

Jared Epstein, principal of Aurora, said the developers always wanted a premiere fitness offering for the space.

“Barry’s Bootcamp is the best of the best in the fitness industry,” Epstein said. “This is a wonderful amenity not just for the residents of 200 Montague but for the entire neighborhood.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
