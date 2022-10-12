NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Cardinals, Seahawks try to emerge in NFC West
For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will...
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
