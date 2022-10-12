ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHg5A_0iWM79If00

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing the league. After Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Irvin signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him Nov. 3, 2018. He finished that season with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a series of one-year contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears. A torn ACL limited him to just two games in his second go-round with the Seahawks. In 127 career games (93 starts), Irvin has 315 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 52 sacks, three interceptions (two touchdowns), 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In other transactions Wednesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad. Cornerback Xavier Crawford was waived. The Seahawks added receiver Kevin Kassis to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Jabari Zuniga and tackle Liam Ryan. --Field Level Media

