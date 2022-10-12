ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. House approves bill to guard against elder abuse

By NCPA Staff
Harrisburg, Pa. — More guards ensuring that area agencies of aging are notified about cases of elder abuse in long-term care facilities have been approved by the PA House of Representatives.

According to a 2017 study by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, nearly 16% of people over the age of 60 experienced some type of abuse, the most common being neglect. Also notable, two out of three abuse victims are women.

In an updated report from 2021 , the PDA said there was a 63% increase in reports of elder abuse over the last five years. Statewide reports of elder abuse topped 39,820 for 2021. Nearly half (43%) of those cases reportedly came from self-neglect with caretaker neglect following behind at 18%.

House Bill 2425 would ensure a clear line of communication between departments that have oversight over long-term care facilities. Allegations of abuse involving individuals over 60 that are incorrectly made to the Department of Human Services or the Department of Health will be referred to the local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) under the new bill.

The bill was approved by the House with a unanimous vote of 202-0.

Current law requires the local AAA to investigate allegations within 72 hours, but there was no specific provision in the law to ensure the sharing of information.

According to the state Department of Aging, Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the nation for most residents over age 50; 2.9 million of the state's 12.9 million residents are over 60.

Those looking to contact their local AAA organization can do so through the PDA's website here .

The bill is pending action in the Senate.

