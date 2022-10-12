Read full article on original website
Wichita welcomes Hatchet Rivalry to Riverfront Stadium on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hatchet Rivalry is our focus for this week’s Competitive Drive, as one of the oldest rivalries in our state’s history between Dodge City and Garden City takes place at Riverfront Stadium. “I think it’s great to bring those two cities to Wichita and use Riverfront Stadium for what it was […]
adastraradio.com
No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown
MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
3 in the Community: Andale
KSN News is in Andale sharing stories of why the community is great this week.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
wichitabyeb.com
We are down to the championship for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is now down to two vying for the championship! Our tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may...
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
KWCH.com
Cooler weather on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KWCH.com
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
KAKE TV
Kansas receives low rankings in new ‘State of Mental Health’ report
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Mental Health America released its yearly “State of Mental Health” report Thursday. In the "Overall Ranking 2023", Kansas ranked 51, dead last. “It’s really just a very comprehensive gauge of the condition and the state, obviously, of mental health care and mental health need, throughout the entire nation,” Eric Litwiller with the Mental Health Association of South-Central Kansas said.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Roll
The Rocket 88 was the first muscle car, light weight with a powerful engine.Photo By James Jordan. I saw an Oldsmobile Rocket 88 at the recent Last Run Car Show in Arkansas City, KS. I thought about the song “Rocket 88” by Jackie Brenston. Many people, myself included, think this was the first true rock and roll record.
hppr.org
Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close
After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
