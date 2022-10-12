NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Record

Jermaine Johnson answers questions after practice. Jet Fan Fest took place at the 2022 New York Jets Training Camp in Florham Park, NJ on July 30, 2022. Jet Fan Fest Took Place At The 2022 New York Jets Training Camp…
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

