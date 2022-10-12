ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The hakafot are a central feature of Chag HaSukkot and the one practice common to both Sukkot and Simchat Torah. On the seven days of Sukkot we also sit in the sukkah and take the lulav and etrog. Though we exit the sukkah and put down the lulav on the eighth, we continue circling the bima.
Question: According to Chazal, it would seem that women have no simcha obligation on Yom Tov other than the purchase of new garments. Is this so?. Answer: The Mechaber (Orach Chayyim 529:2) states: “One is required to manifest joy and gladness of heart during the festival – he, his wife, his children and all who are dependent on him…”
The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?

The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Mosaic Shows Earliest Image of Jesus’ “Feeding the 5,000” Miracle

A 1,500-year-old mosaic depicting Jesus's feeding of the five thousand was discovered at an ancient city near the Sea of GalileeVintage News. An illustration of one of Jesus' miracles was discovered in the historic city of Hippos, which was located near the Sea of Galilee. A long-ago fire destroyed the ancient church, which is now only ruins. According to Daily Mail, the structure was constructed either in the latter half of the fifth century or the beginning of the sixth, and it was most likely burnt during the Sassanian Empire's takeover of the region in the seventh century.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
