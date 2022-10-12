Read full article on original website
The Center Of The Circle
The hakafot are a central feature of Chag HaSukkot and the one practice common to both Sukkot and Simchat Torah. On the seven days of Sukkot we also sit in the sukkah and take the lulav and etrog. Though we exit the sukkah and put down the lulav on the eighth, we continue circling the bima.
Thousands Participate in Recreation of Temple-Era Sukkot Water Libation Ceremony in Jerusalem
Thousands of Israelis participated on Tuesday evening at the foot of the Temple Mount in a unique recreation of the Sukkot Nissuch HaMayim, water libation ceremony, drawing water from the Shiloh pool. The many celebrants went down to the Shiloh spring in the City of David in a festive procession...
Q & A: Women's Simchat Yom Tov Obligation
Question: According to Chazal, it would seem that women have no simcha obligation on Yom Tov other than the purchase of new garments. Is this so?. Answer: The Mechaber (Orach Chayyim 529:2) states: “One is required to manifest joy and gladness of heart during the festival – he, his wife, his children and all who are dependent on him…”
Rebbetzin Chanie Fogelman: Sukkot/Shemini Atzeret/Simchat Torah–A Jew's Unbreakable Bond with G-d
Rebbetzin Chanie Fogelman, the co-director of Central Mass Chabad, in Worcester, Massachusetts, gives an in-depth explanation of Sukkot, Shemini Atzeret, and Simchat Torah. She also explains the connection between all the fall Jewish holidays, from Rosh Hashahna to Yom Kippur, all the way through to Simchat Torah. We begin the...
