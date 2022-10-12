The central theme of the joyous festival of Sukkos is the Clouds of Glory, the Ananei HaKovod, which the sukkah itself comes to commemorate. For forty years during their sojourn in the hostile desert after they exited Egypt, these clouds saved the entire Jewish Nation from death by dehydration and frost. These miraculous clouds were brought about through the merit of the saintly Aharon HaKohen. We know that Aharon’s special strength was the attribute of peace. Thus, the Mishna says in Pirkei Avos, “Hevei mi-talmidov shel Aharon, oheiv shalom v’rodeif shalom – Be from the disciples of Aharon, loving peace and pursuing peace.” We therefore can conclude that the essential message of the Sukkos season is the great lesson of Shalom. This is why we associate the sukkah with peace in our Shabbos prayer when we say, “Ufros aleinu sukkas shlomecha – And spread over us your booth of peace.”

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO