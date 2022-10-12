Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Palestinians’ New Enemy: British Prime Minister Liz Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a smear campaign by the Palestinians because she dared to publicly state her support for Israel. Truss is also under attack because she talked about the possibility of moving the British Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The campaign against the British PM...
The Jewish Press
Israel Should NOT Sign a Cultural agreement with Europe
The day after Yom Kippur, Israel’s interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid planned to sign an agreement that would make Israeli citizens living in the towns of Katzrin, Ariel, and Pisgat Ze’ev second-class citizens, at least in terms of their right to consume culture. The agreement that was supposed to be signed with the European Union would have officially and institutionally discriminated against everyone who lives in areas beyond the Green Line, including the Golan Heights, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the Jerusalem neighborhoods built after the 1967 Six-Day War.
The Jewish Press
50 Lost and Confused UK Jewish Youth Leaders Say No to Jerusalem Embassy
Some 50 leaders and members of Jewish U.K. youth groups have signed a letter to Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, criticizing her support for moving the British embassy to Jerusalem. The signatories, claiming to be “the future leaders of the British Jewish...
U.K.・
The Jewish Press
Striking Australian Higher Education Union Calls for Ban on Visits to Israel, Rejects IHRA Definition of Antisemitism
While engaged in a two-day strike over wages at Sydney University, Australia’s NTEU, the 27,000-member strong National Tertiary Education Union for all higher education and university employees––the only trade union working exclusively in the Australian university sector––on Thursday passed two fundamentally anti-Israel resolutions:. 1. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel
The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
The Jewish Press
Terrified of Putin, 13 NATO Countries Want Israel’s Arrow 3
Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania, and Slovenia on Thursday signed a letter of intent indicating their plan to jointly purchase Israel’s Arrow3 defensive system, as well the US-made Patriot system, Reuters reported. The Arrow 3 interceptor is part of the...
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Jewish Press
Police Battle Jerusalem Arabs Overnight, Jewish Family Escapes Lynching
Violent riots took place overnight Thursday in eastern Jerusalem, with other neighborhoods joining the rioters, including Wadi al-Joz, Ras al-Amud, Sur Bahar, Al-Issawiya, Jabal Mukabar, Kfar Hashiloach (Silwan), the Shuafat refugee camp, Beit Hanina, Hizmah, A-Tur, Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah), and the Old City. Due to the escalation, four Border...
The Jewish Press
ZOA to Honor Trump, Calling Him ‘Best Friend Israel Ever Had in the White House’
The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on Friday announced that it will honor former President Donald Trump with its Theodor Herzl Medallion. Trump will receive the honor, which ZOA said it “rarely gives,” at the organization’s national award dinner in New York City on Nov. 13. ZOA...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Shot in Attack on Sukkah in Beit El, 1 Terrorist Dead
A 25-year-old Israeli man, Yonatan Nazri, was wounded while sitting in his sukkah on Friday evening in a terror attack on the Jewish community of Beit El, in the Binyamin region. Two Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists opened fire at the community from a nearby hill located close to the Arab...
The Jewish Press
Arabs and Jews Clash in Jerusalem, Ben Gvir Draws Gun, Barlev Denies Hamas Incitement
Large police forces were deployed Thursday night in Jerusalem following clashes between Arabs and Jews in several areas and in anticipation of the “Day of Rage” that was announced by the Arabs for Friday in protest of the closure imposed on the Shuafat refugee camp since the murderous attack on the checkpoint there (One Dead, One Wounded in Shuafat, Jerusalem Terror Attack). But Jerusalem Police are not planning to restrict the entry of Muslim worshipers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, only to post large forces in the area to prepare for the riots. In fact, they announced the easing––on Friday––of security checks at the Shuafat crossing, where thousands of Arabs enter green-line Israel every day.
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Captures Terror Attack Cell
Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, has announced the recent arrest of a terrorist cell that was planning shooting attacks against Israel. The Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists were taking orders directly from Belal Basharat, a Hamas terrorist released from Israeli prison as part of the 2011 prisoner swap to free then-captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was being held by Hamas in Gaza.
The Jewish Press
Q & A: Women’s Simchat Yom Tov Obligation
Question: According to Chazal, it would seem that women have no simcha obligation on Yom Tov other than the purchase of new garments. Is this so?. Answer: The Mechaber (Orach Chayyim 529:2) states: “One is required to manifest joy and gladness of heart during the festival – he, his wife, his children and all who are dependent on him…”
The Jewish Press
How Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Berkeley and Wellesley Mainstream Antisemitism
(JMS) At what point does a rise in anti-Semitism stop being viewed merely as a series of isolated, troubling occurrences and start being treated like an emergency? When mass-media programs mainstream hatemongers who target and seek to delegitimize Jews? When elite academic institutions behave as though it’s acceptable conduct? When Jews are attacked in the streets?
The Jewish Press
A Sukkos Message
The central theme of the joyous festival of Sukkos is the Clouds of Glory, the Ananei HaKovod, which the sukkah itself comes to commemorate. For forty years during their sojourn in the hostile desert after they exited Egypt, these clouds saved the entire Jewish Nation from death by dehydration and frost. These miraculous clouds were brought about through the merit of the saintly Aharon HaKohen. We know that Aharon’s special strength was the attribute of peace. Thus, the Mishna says in Pirkei Avos, “Hevei mi-talmidov shel Aharon, oheiv shalom v’rodeif shalom – Be from the disciples of Aharon, loving peace and pursuing peace.” We therefore can conclude that the essential message of the Sukkos season is the great lesson of Shalom. This is why we associate the sukkah with peace in our Shabbos prayer when we say, “Ufros aleinu sukkas shlomecha – And spread over us your booth of peace.”
The Jewish Press
The Deeper Purpose Of Torah Wisdom
As we begin the new Torah cycle, let’s take a moment to contemplate the deeper purpose of Torah. Some may refer to the Torah as a history book; others may think of it as a book of law or a source of Jewish wisdom. While these are all true, they only scratch the surface of the Torah’s true nature. Torah is not simply a guide to living a life of truth within this world; it is the blueprint and DNA of the world itself. Our physical world is a projection and emanation of the deep spiritual reality described in the Torah. This is the meaning behind the famous Midrash, “Istakel b’Oraisa u’bara alma – [Hashem] looked into the Torah and used it to create the world.” (Bereishis Rabbah 1:1). Torah is the spiritual root of existence; the physical world is its expression.
The Jewish Press
Under Fire, Israelis Pray at Yosef’s Tomb in Shechem
Despite the threats of terrorist organizations, hundreds of Israelis entered the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Wednesday night to pray at Joseph’s Tomb (Kever Yosef) The so-called “Lion’s Den” terrorist squad in the city threatened to attack the worshippers, but excluding sporadic gunfire, no incidents were registered. There were no injuries.
Russia says 11 killed in 'terrorist' attack at military site
Russia said two gunmen from an ex-Soviet state on Saturday attacked a military training ground killing 11 people who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine and wounding 15 others. "As a result, 11 people were fatally wounded.
Sleeping Kitten in Ukrainian Soldier's Pocket Delights Internet
A on TikTok offering a glimpse in to the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the ground has gone viral. In the video posted by Ukrainian soldier Alexandr Liashuk, @alexandrliashuk, counts down from three on his fingers, before the camera pans down to show an adorable tabby cat relaxing in a bag attached to his belt. The cat's head is poking out alongside one paw, and purring can be heard.
Comments / 0