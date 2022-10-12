Read full article on original website
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
nevadacurrent.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Teacher In Hot Water After Accusations
A Las Vegas teacher has been arrested after allegations of inappropriate behavior were made against him. According to court documents, the teacher was accused of touching multiple female students, Fox5Vegas reported. Bryan Brady is a 45-year old mathematics teacher with the Clark County School District. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School & Academy of Medical Sciences. The school is located in Las Vegas near Fremont, on the corner of Louis Avenue and Atlantic. Brady isn’t currently listed under the school’s staff directory, though it’s possible his photo was removed after his arrest.
Fox5 KVVU
IPOF to host fundraiser for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser will benefit the family of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning....
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: John Harry Raetz
John Harry Raetz died October 4, 2022, at the age of 88 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born in Yuba City, California, April 18, 1934, to Emil Harry Raetz, Sr. and Rose Mary Allen Nunes. For the last eight years he had been living off the grid in Wasilla, Alaska,...
Nevada CCB to accept cannabis consumption lounge applications
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board will start accepting applications for cannabis consumption lounges Friday at 8 a.m.
963kklz.com
9 Desserts In Las Vegas You Must Try Today
Today is National Dessert Day and we are ready to celebrate! We have so many options in Las Vegas for world class food and any cuisine imaginable. Why should dessert be any different?. In the last decade, Vegas has really stepped up her game in the kitchen. We’re known for...
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Gives Sin City a Christmas Gift
Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. At the moment, the gleaming, massive new resort sort of sits as an island on the North Strip. It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in...
societyofrock.com
Foreigner Announces Las Vegas Residency
Foreigner has recently announced that they will be having a spring 2023 Las Vegas residency. Their upcoming performance can be watched live at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. They are set to perform “The best of Foreigner 4 & More” on March 24, 25, 29, and 31 until April 1, 5, 7, and 8, 2023.
pvtimes.com
PHOTOS: It’s Halloween year-round at this Pahrump property
If you drive to 2851 Sunset St. in northwest Pahrump, you’ll come across what at first glance is one of the most unusual and weird sights you’ll find in Nevada: Coffinwood. This private residence owned by Bryan and Dusty Schoening has an actual human cemetery and pet cemetery...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DMV offices closed Friday due to internet outage impacting state agencies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Websites associated with the state of Nevada are down Friday morning due to a fiber connection issue. The Nevada Department of Administration first announced the outage on Thursday night. In a tweet Friday morning, officials said the websites were still unavailable “due to a physical...
Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds
Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces New Produce on Wheels Locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
