Grundy County, MO

KTEN.com

Supreme Court denies death penalty review

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of a ruling made in relation to the conviction and death penalty sentence of Andre Lee Thomas according to the Grayson County's District Attorney's office. Thomas was convicted by the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March of...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WWL-AMFM

Judge orders Sheriff to court

After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
POLITICS
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight

A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to […] The post Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

District Judge based in Beatrice, honored with Nebraska Supreme Court Award

LINCOLN - A southeast Nebraska District Judge has been recognized with the highest honor bestowed by the Nebraska Supreme Court. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner was recognized October 12th, during the annual judges’ conference. Justice William Cassel presented Schreiner with the ‘Service to the Community Award’ on behalf...
NEBRASKA STATE

