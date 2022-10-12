Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Supreme Court denies death penalty review
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of a ruling made in relation to the conviction and death penalty sentence of Andre Lee Thomas according to the Grayson County's District Attorney's office. Thomas was convicted by the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March of...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Supreme Court hears arguments for 2 cases at Parsons Highschool
The Kansas Supreme Court today heard oral arguments for two cases at Parsons Highschool.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attorney facing assault charge and family court referee seeking Muskegon County judge position
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A family court referee and a local attorney facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge are running in the November election to become a circuit judge in Muskegon County. The open position on the 14th Circuit Court is due to the retirement of long-time Judge William...
Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight
A Woodbury County landowner was successful in fending off — at least for now — a pipeline company’s attempt to get access to her farm for a land survey. She said she hopes a judge’s recent decision is the first of many victories in a longer-term battle to prevent the use of eminent domain to […] The post Landowners claim early court victory in pipeline fight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
News Channel Nebraska
District Judge based in Beatrice, honored with Nebraska Supreme Court Award
LINCOLN - A southeast Nebraska District Judge has been recognized with the highest honor bestowed by the Nebraska Supreme Court. Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner was recognized October 12th, during the annual judges’ conference. Justice William Cassel presented Schreiner with the ‘Service to the Community Award’ on behalf...
Comments / 0