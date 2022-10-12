Read full article on original website
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rocket Paige Ford to play at North Central University
Randolph senior Paige Ford announced her verbal commitment last week to attend North Central University and play basketball for the Rams. North Central is a NCAA Division 3 school in Minneapolis that is part of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC). “I...
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
intermatwrestle.com
#9 Overall Sophomore Robideau Commits to Minnesota
Last night, the #9 overall sophomore in the nation, Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN), made his collegiate commitment via social media. Robideau announced that he will stay in-state and compete for Brandon Eggum's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Robideau is currently ranked 10th at 132 lbs in MatScouts pre-Super 32 Rankings....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Randolph football holds on against Kenyon-Wanamingo
Randolph Rocket football broke a two game losing streak Thursday night with a 12-6 win over their rival the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. The Rockets won a low-scoring game that saw both teams struggle to move the ball most of the game due to the cold. The win put Randolph a game...
minnesotasportsfan.com
Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful
On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Angel Zheng wins ‘Swing for the Fences’ scholarship
Cannon Falls student Angel Zheng is one of three Minnesota students to receive Minnesota Twins player Gary Sanchez’s “Swing for the Fences” scholarship. Zheng, along with Janaan Ahmed from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and Melina Figueroa of Spring Lake Park High School, will receive $10,000 from Sanchez in partnership with the Minnesota Twins and Bold.org.
KIMT
Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Several students treated for illness after attempting "One Chip Challenge" at Edina middle school
EDINA, Minn. -- Several students at an Edina middle school became sick after attempting the viral "One Chip Challenge" on Thursday.The challenge involves eating a tortilla chip made with the extremely hot Carolina reaper peppers and scorpion peppers and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking anything. Videos of people doing this challenge are then shared to TikTok and YouTube. Edina Public Schools in a statement said that students at South View Middle School were treated at the health office and others experienced eye pain after being exposed to chip dust. Several students complained of having a hard time breathing, and an ambulance was called.School health staff found no one had a severe allergic reaction or was injured as a result of the challenge.The district says that the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined, and any students who attempt the challenge at school in the future will also be disciplined.Officials urged parents to speak with children about the dangers of the challenge, which they say is "unsafe and disruptive to student learning."
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Beacon news briefs
The Cannon Falls Education Foundation is betting you won't want to pass on the chance to win up to $1,000 at their third annual poker social fundraiser. Taking place from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, participants will register at Mill Street Tavern, located at 410 Mill Street W. in Cannon Falls.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Oct. 6, two catalytic converters were stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 100 block of 4th Street South. An individual was arrested in connection to the theft. Property damage. Graffiti was spray painted...
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
KEYC
School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato. Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Holy donuts!
Hi-Quality Bakery of Cannon Falls helped make history on Friday, Sept. 30, as it donated more than 3,000 donuts in cooperation with Convoy of Hope to set a Guinness World record for the largest donut wall ever recorded. The donut wall was built in Rochester at the Thrive Women’s Conference...
