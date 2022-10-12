Read full article on original website
Grasshoppers Stadium to be used for Grimsley baseball due to school construction
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on the Grimsley High School baseball team. The Greensboro Grasshoppers stadium will be the new home for the Grimsley High School baseball teams in 2023. The new Kiser Middle School is expected to be built on...
North Carolina A&T students influence peers to get out and vote
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T are making it their mission to convince students to get out to the polls. "I think it's important for people of color to get out and vote because for a very long time our forces weren't being heard," Thaddeus Stewart said.
How Greensboro College is leading the way into the aerospace workforce
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College launched the latest in a series of new professional development initiatives this week. The online program is based on industry input and will help students build the skills sought by global aerospace and manufacturing employers in...
30th Food 2 Families drive success!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
Local Hiring Alert: 1,700 seasonal positions available in Greensboro, High Point
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Companies are gearing up for a busy holiday season, and they’re looking to hire you!. Adecco is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and High Point with 1,700 seasonal positions available. Candidates can stop by and apply for the open warehouse positions Tuesday through Thursday from...
Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro. The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.
Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center coming back this November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snowflakes, string lights, and lots of holiday cheer are some of the things you'll encounter at the Winter Wonderlights. The zoo light experience at the Greensboro Science Center is back this November. The light show will run all the way through January next year. Prices will...
Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
Man killed on Holt Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers said 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr. died after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper...
LIST | Trunk or Treat events happening in the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad has plenty of spooky events to take part in this Halloween. From Pumpkin Decorating in the Historical Park to a long list of farms to visit this Fall. There is a lot to do. Check out this list of Trunk or Treat events happening...
My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
8 displaced, 1 injured after Winston-Salem apartment fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person injured and eight others displaced after an apartment fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. Winston-Salem fire crews responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. The fire happened at the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
Ukrainian medical professionals visit Winston-Salem to learn and share disaster techniques
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A delegation of five medical professionals from Ukraine is in the Triad for 10 days. They're working with first responders in Forsyth County to learn about disaster medicine techniques practiced in the U.S. The visit is a part of the Congressional Office for International Leadership's Open World Program.
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into cement truck in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead days after hitting the back of a cement truck in Greensboro. On October 12, Matthew (Marquis) McCall Sullivan, 24, was driving his motorcycle north on South Elm-Eugene Street when he got into a crash. Darwin Amaya, 47, was driving south on South...
Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students
MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students. The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.
Retired Kernersville officer ministers to Raleigh community, days after 5 people were killed
RALEIGH, N.C. — Healing, that was the message shared in the Hedingham neighborhood on Saturday. On Thursday, shots echoed throughout the neighborhood's quiet suburban streets, killing 5 and injuring 2 others. With candles in hand and heavy hearts, the shaken community gathered to remember those lost. Along with the...
'We've experienced a lot of tragedy' | Greensboro Fire Department to honor fallen firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is holding a historical memorial service to honor its fallen firefighters. Deputy Chief Dwayne Church says while the department has experienced a lot of exciting things, they've also experienced a lot of tragedy. Most recently, the department lost former Greensboro Fire Chief...
