ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

30th Food 2 Families drive success!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!. This year marked the 30th anniversary of WFMY News 2's Food 2 Families program, and once again, the community did not disappoint. WFMY News 2 partnered with Well-Spring Retirement Community and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to host...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Women's Only 5K in Greensboro has a new date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Event organizers announced a new date for the Women's Only 5K Walk & Run in Greensboro. The annual 5K that supports breast cancer awareness is now set for Sunday, Nov. 6. It's at the new Cone Health MedCenter for Women located at 930 Third Street in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Human remains found on Asbury Road in Westfield, NC

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Stokes County Sheriff's Office were called to help search a home where they found human remains in a North Carolina home. The NCSBI called upon deputies to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Ashbury Road in Westfield. While searching the home, human remains were found on the property.
WESTFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed on Holt Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers said 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr. died after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: There's a mouse in the house!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for My 2 Cents and today I want to talk about my wife and animals. Yes, she has a soft spot in her heart for them and so do I. I love animals too but she's at a 10 and I'm a two. My daughter's a 10 as well but my 12-year-old son is about a zero on the scale... he doesn't really care for animals all that much. So, the other day my wife was in the elementary school and there was a mouse there. A tiny, tiny baby mouse. All the teachers and some of the staff are freaking out but my wife, Leslie, calmly walks over and goes look at this cute little thing and picks him up. What does she do? She brings him home!
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts. They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports. Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students

MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students. The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy