I ordered Burnt Hair from Elon Musk is a sentence I never thought I’d write

As online shopping experiences go, you can’t get much faster, simpler, and hassle-free than the one I had ordering Burnt Hair from Elon Musk on Tuesday. That’s “Burnt Hair,” by the way, as in the jokey new fragrance the Tesla CEO has been hawking in recent days (and not, I assume, a literal advertisement of this perfume’s provenance — but, then again, this is Elon Musk we’re talking about, so … God only knows).

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

I’m awaiting my shipment of Burnt Hair, actually, because so many of you heathens snatched up every available bottle of the billionaire’s previous joke product I had my eye on (Tesla Tequila) that it quickly sold out. So, with the same dispassionate shoulder shrug that seems to have characterized Elon’s quixotic takeover bid for Twitter, on Tuesday night I was intrigued enough by this new product idea from the man whose Twitter bio now reads “Perfume Salesman” to pull up the website for The Boring Co. And then, just a few seconds later, it was mine.

Burnt Hair from a “Perfume Salesman”

Thanks to his get-’em-while-you-can line of limited-edition quirky products that have ranged from flamethrowers to tequila to, now, perfume, consider this your welcome to the weirdest and least serious side of the richest man in the world.

“The essence of repugnant desire” is how Elon’s company describes the fragrance. Which, by the way, he’d already sold 10,000 bottles of by Tuesday evening — bringing in a quick $1 million via the sale of these $100-a-pop bottles of perfume.

They’re supposed to start shipping out to customers like me in the first quarter of 2023.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?” Mr. Musk tweeted on Tuesday about this idea that, at least temporarily, has interjected something different into a news cycle that had been dominated over the last day or so by a conversation Elon may or may not have had with Vladimir Putin.

“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport,” reads the less-than-promising marketing language for Burnt Hair on The Boring Co. website. On second thought, now that I think about it, it’s at this point that I should probably cue the Arrested Development “I’ve made a huge mistake” GIF.