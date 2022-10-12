Read full article on original website
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashes down off the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship successfully splashed down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m. More specifically, the splashdown occurred just north of the First Coast. The capsule was expected to break the sound barrier and produce a sonic boom, but many people along the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. Current Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey sent sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton a letter claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia'. First Coast News obtained the letter in which Sheriff Ivey cites a commercial made by Burton in which...
Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A beloved bar and hotel in Neptune Beach is about to be sold to Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. “The locals love it,” said Lemon Bar employee Jacquelyn Charo. “I haven’t heard one person in Jacksonville who hasn’t heard of Lemon Bar and even people who don’t live in Jacksonville, like, ‘Oh, I know where that’s at!’”
Naval Station Mayport sees record number of sea turtles hatch on their beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport is celebrating a record number of sea turtle nests and hatchlings on their beach this season. October is the end of sea turtle nesting season. They’ve counted 54 loggerhead nests with more than 3,000 hatchlings. The Natural Resources Manager Heather Hahn believes...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL
The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night, looking ahead to Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re closing in on the finish line of the regular season. Friday night gave quite a bit more clarity on what teams will be left standing when that regular season comes to a close. Two big district games headlined Friday night’s Week 8, with Bartram...
DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
‘Don’t be a statistic’: 28-year-old makes progress after fighting for life post-COVID-19
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man who spent more than five months at UF Health Jacksonville battling the effects of COVID-19 is making progress on his road to recovery. Action News Jax first told you about Fabian Granado’s journey back in November when the virus had damaged his lungs so badly that they couldn’t hold up on their own.
What's going to happen to Lemon Bar? Neptune Beach residents worried ahead of sale to Jaguars owner
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — There’s a big change coming for two popular Neptune Beach destinations. Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan announced Friday his business Iguana Investments has plans to buy Lemon Bar, the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and other nearby properties. Many beach visitors say they have mixed emotions...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
floridapolitics.com
Blake Dowling: Ride-sharing is caring
Our society is too dependent on them for them to go away so prepare for price increases. Back in my days at the University of Florida, one of my best friends invented ride-sharing services in 1993. It is one of the most moving tales of innovation you will hear this...
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington. JFRD said the fire is in the 7500 block of the Arlington Expressway. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. Refresh this...
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live. For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing. However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running...
unfspinnaker.com
Baseball’s hottest ticket is on its way to Jacksonville
It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for: the world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to Jacksonville. The team that has drawn mass attention for their antics-filled spin on America’s pastime will be taking the field at 121 Financial Ballpark, home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.
Outrage grows over crowded school bus video taken in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is pushing for answers after we obtained exclusive video showing a crowded school bus in Duval County, packed so heavily with students many had to stand in the aisle. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The video was taken by Vanessa Vasquez’s...
See photos of items up for grabs in Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s latest online auction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s still time to bid on items in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s online auction for the month of October. The auction began Friday and will run through 10 a.m. Friday, October 21. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Three cars and several...
floridapolitics.com
Commission candidates seek more control over Fernandina Beach development
'You can’t take what we already have and just shove it aside and not value it and not appreciate it.'. With Fernandina Beach Vice Mayor Len Kreger’s seat coming open, three candidates are facing off for election to the City Commission — Darron Ayscue, President of Nassau County Professional Firefighters Union Local 3101, City Planning Advisory Board member Genece Minshew.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County school cardiac screenings caught in COVID-19 vaccine paranoia
The cardiac screening process is safe, noninvasive, painless and free. A free, community health service provided to Nassau County School District students got caught up in the coronavirus vaccine paranoia that continues to grip Florida’s residents and influence the state’s public policy. “We have the opportunity to do...
