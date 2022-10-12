Arkansas 8-man high school football podcast for Week 7
By Kyle Sutherland
-Mountain Pine defeats Spring Hill in a No. 1-vs-No. 2 matchup (6:45)
-Brinkley vs. Rector postponed (9:00)
-Woodlawn shuts out Hermitage (10:25)
-Strong defeats Marvell-Elaine (12:46)
-Jackson Hillcrest (Miss.) defeats Parkers Chapel (14:45)
-Mountain View tramples Cutter-Morning Star (15:48)
-Fountain Lake edges Subiaco Academy (18:47)
-Genoa Central rebounds to beat Rose Bud (23:15)
-Cedar Ridge keeps playoff hopes alive after defeating Marshall (25:08)
-Sanctioned rankings (27:36)
-Club rankings (28:32)
-Games this week (29:32)
-Early playoff preview (44:00)
