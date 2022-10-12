ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas 8-man high school football podcast for Week 7

By Kyle Sutherland
 3 days ago

-Mountain Pine defeats Spring Hill in a No. 1-vs-No. 2 matchup (6:45)

-Brinkley vs. Rector postponed (9:00)

-Woodlawn shuts out Hermitage (10:25)

-Strong defeats Marvell-Elaine (12:46)

-Jackson Hillcrest (Miss.) defeats Parkers Chapel (14:45)

-Mountain View tramples Cutter-Morning Star (15:48)

-Fountain Lake edges Subiaco Academy (18:47)

-Genoa Central rebounds to beat Rose Bud (23:15)

-Cedar Ridge keeps playoff hopes alive after defeating Marshall (25:08)

-Sanctioned rankings (27:36)

-Club rankings (28:32)

-Games this week (29:32)

-Early playoff preview (44:00)

ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

