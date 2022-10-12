ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty cats previously available for adoption in shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian were taken in by the Cleveland APL Friday. The BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated and funded the transportation of more than 100 homeless cats and dogs from Florida, including those transported to the Cleveland APL.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#State
cleveland19.com

City of Seven Hills unveils sign renaming Valleywood Park to Meijer Park

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Seven Hills and Meijer representatives will officially unveil a new park sign signifying Valleywood Park’s name change to Meijer Park Friday at 12 p.m. The park, located behind Meijer off Broadview and Orchardview Roads, has had improvements including a new scoreboard...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges

Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
BROOK PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

ODOT promises to trim trees after Cleveland drivers worry for safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland driver is calling on the Ohio Department of Transportation to trim trees he said threaten his safety. David Williams is urging caution for drivers traveling through East 30th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. He called 19 News after the trees on the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy