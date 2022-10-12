ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Bay Area

The Force Is Strong in Bay Area Bakery Featuring Star Wars Creations

A Benicia bakery is taking its Star Wars fanatical devotion to the next level. The owners of One House Bakery made a replica of the iconic Han Solo character played by Harrison Ford out of dough. It is all part of the North Bay city's 15th annual scarecrow contest. Dozens of businesses along First Street are participating in the event.
BENICIA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken

Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker

An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Stabbing in SF's Mission District

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in San Francisco's Mission District Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Mission Street between 16th and 17th. San Francisco police said their officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds. If anyone have any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco

Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jackpot! Mega Millions Ticket Worth $247 Million Sold in San Jose

One lucky Mega Millions ticketholder in San Jose struck it rich Friday night, hitting the $247 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. One of two Mega Millions jackpot tickets was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold in Florida.
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire

Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose

What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
SAN JOSE, CA

