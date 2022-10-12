Read full article on original website
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Force Is Strong in Bay Area Bakery Featuring Star Wars Creations
A Benicia bakery is taking its Star Wars fanatical devotion to the next level. The owners of One House Bakery made a replica of the iconic Han Solo character played by Harrison Ford out of dough. It is all part of the North Bay city's 15th annual scarecrow contest. Dozens of businesses along First Street are participating in the event.
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken
Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by. According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.
Prop M in SF Aimed at Taxing Property Owners Who Leave Rental Units Vacant
Prop M in San Francisco is a proposed tax aimed at property owners who leave available rental units vacant for more than six months. The backers of the measure say it will help make more housing available, while opponents are concerned about some of the consequences if it passes. The...
‘The Friends Experience' Brings Iconic Sitcom Back to Life in San Francisco
"The Friends Experience" is opening its doors in San Francisco, taking fans through scenes and episodes from one of TV's most iconic sitcoms. The popular TV series from the 1990s and 2000s is 28 years removed from its first episode, and even after a reunion and syndication around the world, fans still can’t seem to get enough.
Supporters of Prop D Centered Around New Affordable Housing Gather in San Francisco
People gathered at Portsmouth Square Park in San Francisco Wednesday in support of Proposition D, a measure centered around building new, affordable housing in the city. The measure would remove the need for approval from the board of supervisors in order to build affordable housing projects using city property or funding.
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker
An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
Police Investigate Stabbing in SF's Mission District
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in San Francisco's Mission District Wednesday evening. The incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Mission Street between 16th and 17th. San Francisco police said their officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds. If anyone have any...
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco
Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
San Jose City Hall Lit Up in Iranian Colors in Show of Solidarity With Women, Girls
San Jose City Hall was lit up in the colors of the Iranian flag Wednesday night in a show of solidarity with Iranian women and girls protesting human rights abuses. Demonstrators in Iran and around the world are calling for human rights and freedom for women in Iran. The protests...
Jackpot! Mega Millions Ticket Worth $247 Million Sold in San Jose
One lucky Mega Millions ticketholder in San Jose struck it rich Friday night, hitting the $247 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery. One of two Mega Millions jackpot tickets was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose, the lottery said. The other jackpot ticket was sold in Florida.
Contra Costa County Reassures Voters Every Ballot Will Be Safe, Counted
Contra Costa County is taking every step it can to make sure voters know their ballots are safe and every one of them will be accurately counted. The county tested its Dominion ballot tabulating machines Friday morning, a state requirement to ensure accuracy before the election. “My experience with dominion...
Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire
Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show. The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara...
Oakland Violence Continues, With 2 Dead, 1 Injured at Three Scenes Wednesday
Two more people were killed on the streets of Oakland and another was shot, all during the same 24-hour period when federal officials were in town to talk about how to stem the violence. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oakland police found a woman dead in a residential area of...
Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose
What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
