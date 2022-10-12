Bozeman boys soccer completes comeback on crosstown Gallatin, earns first seed in playoffs

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Bozeman, Gallatin football teams equally matched heading into crosstown showdown
BOZEMAN — Football fans in the city would be lucky to see a better football game than what Bozeman and Gallatin offered last October. But the 2022 versions of these teams — with the Hawks at 5-2 overall and an undefeated 5-0 in the Eastern AA, and the fifth-ranked Raptors at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference — are better than last year, and the stakes are much higher.
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball's comeback falls short against Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The Montana State volleyball team fell to defending Big Sky Conference champion Northern Colorado 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12 on Thursday night at Shroyer Gym. “After last weekend at Portland State and Sacramento State, this was a step in the right direction,” said MSU acting head coach...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from Texas high school linebacker Luke Anderson
BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School senior Luke Anderson announced Monday that he has committed to Montana State. Anderson is the second Fort Worth Christian football player to choose MSU. Wide receiver Luke Trimble committed to the Bobcats in August. Both were mainly recruited by MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, Trimble said (Anderson wasn't available for an interview).
406mtsports.com
Montana State-Northern 3rd, Providence 6th in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling poll
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Montana State-Northern Lights are third and the University of Providence Argos sixth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling preseason poll. The Lights placed sixth at last year's NAIA national meet, while the Argos were 29th. Eastern Oregon, last year's Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament champions,...
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: No. 4 Montana State at Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s first trip to Nottingham Field was a tough one. Just over 3,000 fans watched host Northern Colorado beat the Bobcats 16-13 on Oct. 27, 2007. UNC has gone winless against MSU in the last 15 years and counting, including 0-5 at...
406mtsports.com
Griz Q&A: Bozeman product Kris Brown embracing his reserve QB role
MISSOULA - Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kris Brown was never allured to the hometown team. After all, he was just a California transplant set in Bozeman for his high school playing days and Montana State never did offer him. But it wouldn’t have mattered anyways. Despite living in MSU territory and...
406mtsports.com
Three-star California running back Major Givens decommits from Montana State
BOZEMAN — One of Montana State's Class of 2023 football commits has reopened his recruitment. Major Givens, a running back at Steele Canyon High School (Spring Valley, California), announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he's no longer planning to become a Bobcat. Givens thanked MSU's fans and wished other MSU commits luck but didn't provide a reason for his decision.
