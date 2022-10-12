Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Women Landowners Ag Conference highlights farm succession planning
Passing a farm to the next generation will be a key topic at the 21st annual Women Landowners Ag Conference, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Concordia, Mo. The conference, started by the USDA Farm Service Agency and the University of Missouri Extension, provides information to women of all ages who have to make management decisions on their farms, said Katie Neuner, MU Extension agricultural business specialist.
kttn.com
NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members
Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
ktvo.com
New rural family medicine residency trains doctors in Sedalia
While 33.7% of Missouri residents live in a rural area, only 18% of doctors practice there. The University of Missouri School of Medicine is committed to finding innovative ways to close that gap and make sure rural Missourians get the health care they deserve. One piece of that strategy is the new Bothwell-University of Missouri Rural Family Medicine Residency Program that has brought two new doctors to Sedalia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
kttn.com
Crowder State Park to host Halloween crafts and hikes
For an evening filled with Halloween crafts and hikes, join the Crowder State Park team. Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, park team members will have refreshments, nocturnal animal displays, and Halloween craft stations set up inside the Camp Grand River Dining Hall. At 6:15 p.m. and again at...
kttn.com
Missouri Day Contest winners announced in window decorating, yard decorating and coloring contest
Winners of Missouri Day Festival contests were announced at the opening ceremonies on October 13th. First place in the window decorating contest went to Preceptor Nu Beta Sigma Phi’s entry at Citizens Bank and Trust. Farmers State Bank and the Trenton R-9 Success Center tied for second place. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri sponsored the window decorating contest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
kttn.com
Tight labor market challenges farm employers to rethink compensation
Today’s tight labor market makes it harder for farm employers to compete for workers, says Ryan Milhollin, University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist. Farm laborers work long hours, sometimes in inclement weather. Workers may need diverse skills to fill roles such as truck driver, mechanic, nutritionist, forage specialist, veterinarian, babysitter, and weather forecaster. For this demanding work, farmworkers often receive pay and benefits below those offered in other industries.
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout expected for next week’s grand opening for new COU terminal
Columbia’s mayor is encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Mayor Barbara Buffaloe briefed area business leaders at Wednesday’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. She tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new terminal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Parade for MU 2022 Homecoming to feature sensory-friendly area
It is Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The sun is shining on proud Mizzou fans wearing black and gold and lining the streets. You can hear the band warming up the Mizzou fight song from a few blocks away. The Golden Girls sparkle while waving their pompoms at the fans. It’s...
Interview with Bethany Mann, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District
Bethany Mann, a Democrat from Brentwood in suburban St. Louis, is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer. The post Interview with Bethany Mann, Democratic candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
lakeexpo.com
310 Austin Circle, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
This quintessential lakefront home is perfect for weekend fun or full time living. Light and bright with an open floor plan, loads of windows and vaulted ceilings. This home offers a striking lakefront living/dining area and large deck is just right for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances all open to the dining and living room. The spacious master suite has his and her closets, walk-in shower and a jetted tub which is a perfect place to unwind after a day or fun on the water. And speaking of fun on the water, your concrete dock is not only a place to park your boat, but a great spot to sit and sip a few drinks and enjoy the scenery. As darkness closes in, enjoy the fire pit or move back up to the deck and create wonderful lake memories. Gentle driveway with hand-laid pavers. This delightful home is located in 6 Mile Cove in the beautiful Four Seasons community and affords full access to all Four Seasons amenities.
krcgtv.com
Columbia seniors welcome Social Security benefit increase beginning in January
COLUMBIA — People on Social Security found out Tuesday they would get a raise starting January 2023. Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. Social Security administrators said the 8.7% increase was the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The average person...
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Comments / 0