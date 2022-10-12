ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna

If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
ANIMALS
Atlas Obscura

Beware the Wendigo, the Frostbitten Flesheater of North America’s Chilly Heartland

Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
FRANCE
The Independent

Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
ANIMALS
abandonedspaces.com

This Ship Was Lost to the Ocean for 200 Years. Here’s What Scientists Found

In 1845, the British ship HMS Terror set out for her final voyage. She sunk into the depths of the ocean, where her wreckage remained undiscovered for nearly 200 years. First launched in 1813, HMS Terror served during the War of 1812 when she was used in many different conflicts: the Raid on Alexandria, the Battle of Bladensburg, the Battle of Baltimore, and the Burning of Washington, to name a few. She was seldom used after the war, and was laid up until 1828 before being recommissioned for service in the Mediterranean Sea.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

