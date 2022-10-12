Read full article on original website
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Violent Supervolcano Appears to Be Rumbling Back to Life
Volcanic unrest at Lake Taupō in New Zealand could continue for months without any real eruption but could cause landslides, mudflows and ground subsidence.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Angler Hooks Record-Breaking 900-Pound Tuna
If you are looking for some big tuna news, then we have you covered as a monster 900-pound tuna was caught by a fisherman. Meanwhile, this appears to be the biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters. By the way, Simon Batey and his friend Jason Nott caught the Atlantic bluefin tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast. That’s according to a BBC report.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Massive Megalodon Tooth Found 10,000 Feet Beneath Ocean Surface
Researchers have identified what looks like a fossil from the extinct shark—and the discovery could provide evidence about its migratory habits.
Monster Monkfish Caught mid Meal From Ocean Depths
"It definitely looks like a monkfish and a few experts agree. Certainly, looks the same as a monkfish picture," the fisherman told Newsweek.
Atlas Obscura
Beware the Wendigo, the Frostbitten Flesheater of North America’s Chilly Heartland
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: the winning pictures
More than 38,000 images were entered into the 58th wildlife contest but only two photographers could be crowned winners
'Hell fish' likely killed by dinosaur-ending asteroid is preserved in stunning detail
Scientists recently unearthed stunning fossils of sturgeon from Hell's Creek that might have died on the day that the dinosaur-killing asteroid struck.
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters
A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
Island of Death Circled by Sharks Has Seen 4,000 Whales Perish in 120 Years
Over the past week, 477 pilot whales have washed ashore in the Chatham Islands—a hotspot and a death trap for the species.
Researchers shed light on mystery of ocean staircases
Study reveals how thermohaline staircases, step-like variations of temperature and salinity, are formed
This Ship Was Lost to the Ocean for 200 Years. Here’s What Scientists Found
In 1845, the British ship HMS Terror set out for her final voyage. She sunk into the depths of the ocean, where her wreckage remained undiscovered for nearly 200 years. First launched in 1813, HMS Terror served during the War of 1812 when she was used in many different conflicts: the Raid on Alexandria, the Battle of Bladensburg, the Battle of Baltimore, and the Burning of Washington, to name a few. She was seldom used after the war, and was laid up until 1828 before being recommissioned for service in the Mediterranean Sea.
