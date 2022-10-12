Read full article on original website
gcsu.edu
Reminder! Call for Applications: Fall 2022 Graduate Research Travel Grants
The Graduate School is accepting applications for the fall 2022 cycle of the Graduate Research Travel Grants program. Georgia College graduate students are encouraged to apply for funding to support registration costs and travel expenses associated with the presentation of their own original scholarship at professional academic conferences. Graduate Research...
Macon chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society educates about the importance of planting native flora
MACON, Ga. — It is important to protect the environment, and one Central Georgia group wants to provide ways you can do that in your own backyard. The Fringed Campion Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society has been getting together for a little over a year in Macon.
Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award
DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
'United to End Homelessness': Local reverend takes over as director of new intiative geared at addressing homelessness
MACON, Ga. — United Way has hired Reverend Jake Hall as the executive director of its newest initiative, 'United to End Homelessness.'. Hall will lead the effort by working with shelters, community members, agencies, and people who experience homelessness. Hall said because of economic insecurity, and homelessness is on...
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
wgxa.tv
Cobra Cuts: Twiggs County High School students cut hair in the community for homecoming
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. -- The boys in the barbering class at Twiggs County High School say the only thing sharper than their fangs are their shears. Complete with salon chairs, capes, and of course clippers, there's a fully-functioning barbershop inside the school. It was made possible through its dual-enrollment partnership...
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
41nbc.com
Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
allongeorgia.com
Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
'Thank God for it': Social Security announces 9% increase in benefits to curb impact of inflation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Inflation affects almost everybody in the U.S., but for some communities it can be crippling. That's why the social security administration today announced that seniors, retirees, and disabled folks will see an increase in their benefit payments next year. The goal is to help them...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
Saving your sweet tooth: Macon dentist says how Halloween candy affects your teeth
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is an excuse to eat all your favorite sweets, like chocolates, gummies, candy corn, and so many other treats!. However, parents like Cheyenne Bennett say they are being mindful of the candy they buy. Bennett says she chooses candies based on her kids age. "What's...
Meet the candidates: Macon Water Authority District 2 race heats up ahead of November election
MACON, Ga. — Election day is less than four weeks away, and we're watching races all over the state. One of them is close to home in downtown Macon: the race for Macon Water Authority District 2. We caught up with several candidates to give you a clearer picture of the race.
wgxa.tv
Dublin community reacts to recent killing
Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
Macon-Bibb asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over elections supervisor selection
MACON, Ga. — A legal showdown over who has the authority to select the next Macon-Bibb County elections supervisor candidate appears to be at a standstill less than a month before the November election. This week, attorneys for Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners asked a judge to dismiss...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
