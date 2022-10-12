ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

gcsu.edu

Reminder! Call for Applications: Fall 2022 Graduate Research Travel Grants

The Graduate School is accepting applications for the fall 2022 cycle of the Graduate Research Travel Grants program. Georgia College graduate students are encouraged to apply for funding to support registration costs and travel expenses associated with the presentation of their own original scholarship at professional academic conferences. Graduate Research...
13WMAZ

Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
City
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
41nbc.com

Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy. Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1. Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could...
allongeorgia.com

Freedom’s Path in Dublin Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development

Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom’s Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom’s Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
wgxa.tv

Dublin community reacts to recent killing

Dublin, Ga---(WGXA) A MAN IS NOW DEAD AFTER BEING SHOT AND KILLED RIGHT ON MUSGROVE STREET RIGHT HERE IN DUBLIN AND NO NEIGHBORS ARE TELLING ME, THEY DON'T USUALLY SEE CRIME RIGHT OUTSIDE OF THEIR FRONT DOORS. "It was surprising," says Dublin resident Sammie Hall, after he learned that a...
