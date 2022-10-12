Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Right Decision On Boardwalk E-Bikes
Ocean City Mayor and Council members were wise to tweak their position on electric bikes (e-bikes), but it’s going to take a summer season to decide whether the right provisions were put in place. As of now, Class 1 e-bikes will be permitted on the Boardwalk during appropriate riding...
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
Ocean City Today
Updates planned for Ocean City's Eagles Landing Golf Course
Master plan discussed with rec and parks committee. More than 30 years ago, the lush green slopes and fairways of the city-run Eagles Landing Golf Course were built on a “very modest budget” off Route 611. Now, officials are working to ensure the popular course has the infrastructure...
Ocean City Today
Plans floated to ‘elevate’ flood-prone Ocean City intersection
While “high and dry” is typically not a favorable concept, it’s the goal for the low-lying intersection at the foot of the Route 50 bridge in downtown Ocean City. During a City Council work session Tuesday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins presented Maryland State Highway Administration officials with a plan to “elevate” the flood-prone spot where traffic enters the resort and intersects with Philadelphia Avenue.
The Dispatch
Demolition Plans Move Ahead At Heron Park
BERLIN– Municipal officials agreed to hire a local company to prepare bid documents for the demolition of the former Tyson building at Heron Park. The Berlin Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve a proposal from Davis, Bowen & Friedel for engineering administration services associated with the demolition of the former Tyson plant. The town received a $500,000 strategic demolition grant from the state last year to demolish the dilapidated chicken processing building on parcel 57 at the park.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City beach franchise terminated, owner debarred after non-payment
Final year of 57th to 59th Street contract to be auctioned. A midtown beach stand parcel will join 14 south-end spots for auction this year after the franchisee failed to come through with overdue payments. Frank “Randy” Dougherty, the owner and proprietor of Randy’s Rentals beach gear stand, came to...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 14, 2022
The Paddock was built by Gabby Mancini on 18th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in what was then considered “way up the beach.” It opened in 1953 as a bar and restaurant specializing in live entertainment. The interior was knotty pine and had a mural painted over the bar featuring horse racing.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z unanimously approves Black Oak
Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a preliminary site plan for the Black Oak cluster subdivision on New Road, just outside Lewes city limits. At its Oct. 13 meeting, commissioners voted 5-0 for approval of the plan, which includes 127 single-family lots on 77 acres. The property is...
The Dispatch
Beach Franchisee Defaults In OC
OCEAN CITY— Despite granting an extension and favorable terms for catching up, resort officials this week were left with little choice but to terminate a midtown beach rental franchisee and debar him from future consideration. In August, Randy Dougherty, operator of the beach rental franchise for the parcel between...
The Dispatch
Harrison Group Adds Dunes Suites, Dunes Court In OC
BERLIN — Harrison Group Resort Hotels & Restaurants announced this week it has added Dune Suites and Dunes Court, both located at 28th Street in Ocean City, to the growing oceanfront hotel portfolio and look forward to welcoming guests to both of these coastal destination resort properties. Dune Suites...
shorelocalnews.com
Discover Cape May’s Revolution Rail
Last week, editor-in-chief Cindy Fertsch and I drove 45 minutes south to enjoy one of the most anticipated fall attractions in South Jersey: Revolution Rail of Cape May. It was one of the coolest experiences we’ve had in the tri-state area. Revolution Rail began in 2016 after the founder...
Cape Gazette
Lewes paths draw concerns from residents
When the 34-unit Mariner’s Retreat subdivision was approved by Lewes Mayor and City council in 2016, 15 conditions were attached for any future development of the site. One of those conditions regarding bicycle and pedestrian paths is now at the center of controversy as the project nears completion. The...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City hosts 35th annual Corvette Weekend
Hundreds of Corvettes will roll into Ocean City this weekend for the 35th annual Corvette Weekend, which features a car rally, Boardwalk parade, and many other events celebrating America’s first true sports car. Free State Corvette Club President Craig Steinbock said around 800 Corvettes are expected to be in...
The Dispatch
Fall Cruisin Brings Crowds, Arrests, But Generally Tame
OCEAN CITY – While there was no shortage of arrests made or citations issued during last week’s Endless Summer Cruisin event, it remained far tamer than the annual pop-up rally that typically arrives two weeks earlier but didn’t materialize this year. Resort and state officials last Tuesday...
WBOC
Ocean Pines Announces Brief Service Interruptions for Comcast/Xfinity Customers
OCEAN PINES, Md. - Contractor work during the next two weeks may cause temporary service outages for Comcast/Xfinity customers in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Association said Thursday. Rachel Buckley, a representative from Xfinity, said crews will be working from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Service interruptions are...
WGMD Radio
County Council Affirms Planning & Zoning Decision on Coral Lakes Subdivision Appeal
It was a packed house as the Sussex County Council heard two appeals regarding the Coral Lakes subdivision off Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. This subdivision has been voted, appealed by the developer and remanded by the County Council back to the P&Z which re-voted the application a second time in June.
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
The Dispatch
Worcester County Garden Club Member Awarded
Worcester County Garden Club member Jackie Davies recently received two awards at the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland District 1 “Harvest Highlights” Flower Show in Wye Mills. Her floral arrangement won first place in the “Harvest Dance” class for American traditional line mass design using fresh plant materials. It also received the tri-color award for the “Autumn Traditions” section comprised of three classes with four entries each.
Cape Gazette
Bests’ Ace Hardware in Lewes officially moves to new location
After 54 years at Five Points outside Lewes, Bests’ Ace Hardware has moved. A sign on the door says, “Closed as of 10/7/22!!”. The new store is now open around the corner on Route 9 at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The Best family has been operating a business in...
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – October 14, 2022
5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.
