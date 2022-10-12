ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County

A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City man charged after alleged domestic incident, clash with police

A Crystal City man faces multiple charges after he allegedly was involved in a domestic incident then threatened responding officers with firearms and raced his vehicle at them before he was arrested, authorities reported. Charles J. Staley, 44, has been charged with third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful use...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old

One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher

CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop

Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison

(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
IRON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

