Economy

Motorious

CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift

Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

A recession could drastically change Ford's cash flow plans. Huge investments are needed to continue Ford's transition to build out its electric vehicle lineup. The economy could still achieve a soft landing once Federal Reserve actions have time to make an impact.
TheStreet

Tesla, Rivian and Lucid Are Favorites of the Short Sellers

Short-selling for electric-vehicle manufacturers rose during the past month as stock prices for car companies fell. As of Oct. 13 the auto- and truck-manufacturing sector overall saw its short interest total $27.6 billion, with EV manufacturers making up 71%, or $19.5 billion, of that figure, according to data from S3 Partners, the New York financial-data company.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
Motley Fool

Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Q3 earnings easily beat analysts' expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential.
beefmagazine.com

Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance

Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Motley Fool

Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week

The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
Motley Fool

A Quick Update on Nvidia's Gaming and Automotive Market

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Motley Fool

How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?

Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
