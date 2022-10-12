Read full article on original website
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today
A recession could drastically change Ford's cash flow plans. Huge investments are needed to continue Ford's transition to build out its electric vehicle lineup. The economy could still achieve a soft landing once Federal Reserve actions have time to make an impact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Powering Down Today
The company's latest business update has the bears growling.
Tesla, Rivian and Lucid Are Favorites of the Short Sellers
Short-selling for electric-vehicle manufacturers rose during the past month as stock prices for car companies fell. As of Oct. 13 the auto- and truck-manufacturing sector overall saw its short interest total $27.6 billion, with EV manufacturers making up 71%, or $19.5 billion, of that figure, according to data from S3 Partners, the New York financial-data company.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly
Whether it's more likely to be "mild" or severe is up for debate, but. and more experts are predicting that the US economy will enter into a recession of some form in 2023. If this does come to pass, the US economy could have thousands of fewer jobs, Bank of America told clients in a report last Friday.
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks
Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year. You’re reading a...
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Beyond Meat cuts revenue view, jobs as inflation hits plant protein demand
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat on Friday cut its annual revenue forecast for the second time due to slowing demand for faux meat as consumers look for cheaper options to beat rising prices and announced jobs cuts as well as executive departures.
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
beefmagazine.com
Beyond Meat cuts staff, guidance
Beyond Meat Inc. shares tumbled after the maker of alternative burgers lowered its full-year sales outlook and said it will cut about a fifth of its global workforce, including several top executives. The company, which has been hit by a shift away from plant-based eating as inflation surges, said it...
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
A Quick Update on Nvidia's Gaming and Automotive Market
Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
All three companies have easily surpassed the S&P 500 average this year.
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
