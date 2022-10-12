Molotov Cocktail Starts Fire at Neve Tzuf – Council Leader Blames Government for the Violence

Read full article on original website
Moment pedestrian bridge in Kyiv hit by missile
An explosion hit close to a pedestrian bridge in Kyiv this morning, 10 October, in the wake of a huge blast that hit a bridge in Crimea on Saturday.Footage shows a blast exploding underneath the Glass Bridge, a footbridge which is close to the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.Eight civilians have been killed and 24 injured as a result of strikes in Kyiv this morning, according to the Ukrainian interior minister.Vladimir Putin has called Saturday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so farUkrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk townCrimea bridge attack was terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says
Slipped Disc
Horror: Ukrainian conductor is murdered by Russians
We have received reports that the conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered yesterday at his home in occupied Kherson by Russian military personnel. He apparently refused to open the door to heavily armed men. UPDATE: Friends of Yuriy tell us that he refused to cooperate with the occupation authorities and issued...
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
Shocking moment Russian missiles erupt into massive fireball on Ukrainian street as desperate residents flee
TERRIFIED residents were forced to flee as Russian missiles pummeled a street in Ukraine. Shocking footage shows a huge fireball erupt and massive plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as two blasts rocked Dnipro. At least four people were killed in the city and a further 20 injured -...
Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank on Thursday, attacking shops and residents with stones and iron bars, according to Palestinian reports and amateur video from the scene. Over 40 Palestinians were reported wounded. It was the latest...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Shot in Attack on Sukkah in Beit El, 1 Terrorist Dead
A 25-year-old Israeli man, Yonatan Nazri, was wounded while sitting in his sukkah on Friday evening in a terror attack on the Jewish community of Beit El, in the Binyamin region. Two Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists opened fire at the community from a nearby hill located close to the Arab...
Iran protests escalate after security forces kill a 16-year-old protester
What are the protests in Iran about? Who is Iranian Mahsa Amini?
'Real change brewing in Iran': Iranian journalist
Journalist and senior researcher for the Commitee to Protect Journalists Yeganeh Rezaian was previously detained in Iran. She discusses the anti-regime protests and why she wishes she could be there to join them.
The Jewish Press
Jenin Terrorists Shoot Doctor, Multiple Terrorists Dead and Wounded
A heavy exchange of gunfire took place on Friday morning between the IDF and armed terrorists in the terrorist city of Jenin. Terrorists hiding behind a Red Crescent ambulance as they shoot at the IDF, in Jenin.
The Jewish Press
Doctor Terror
Video footage of the Arab doctor Abdullah Abu Tin who was killed in Jenin confirms that the dead doctor was actually a terrorist. The video shows the ambulance medic retrieving the doctor’s body, with the rifle still hanging around the terrorist’s neck. And even the Fatah party is...
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel
The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
Russians search for Jewish roots to flee draft
At a Red Cross centre in Moscow, a dark-haired woman nervously holds a phone to her ear, trying to dig out details on her Jewish roots to help her son flee President Vladimir Putin's drive to mobilise troops to fight in Ukraine. "Getting an Israeli passport is the only way for my son not to go to fight in Ukraine," the exhausted woman, who declined to give her name for security reasons, explained to AFP. Tens of thousands of Russians have fled since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February and then announced a nationwide military call-up in September.
The Jewish Press
ZOA to Honor Trump, Calling Him ‘Best Friend Israel Ever Had in the White House’
The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on Friday announced that it will honor former President Donald Trump with its Theodor Herzl Medallion. Trump will receive the honor, which ZOA said it “rarely gives,” at the organization’s national award dinner in New York City on Nov. 13. ZOA...
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Captures Terror Attack Cell
Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, the Shin Bet, has announced the recent arrest of a terrorist cell that was planning shooting attacks against Israel. The Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists were taking orders directly from Belal Basharat, a Hamas terrorist released from Israeli prison as part of the 2011 prisoner swap to free then-captive IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was being held by Hamas in Gaza.
BBC Journalist Forced to Flee Incoming Missile During Broadcast
A BBC reporter’s live broadcast from Kyiv on Monday morning was hurriedly cut short when Russian missiles started raining down on the city. Journalist Hugo Bachega was speaking about airstrikes on residential areas in Ukraine over the weekend as the ominous sound of an incoming rocket started to drone overhead. Bachega stopped speaking and turned to look over his shoulder before the sound of a powerful explosion thundered in the distance. The reporter and his camera crew were forced to abandon the broadcast and head to shelter as rockets continued to pound the city on Monday. The BBC says it was able to reestablish contact with Bachega just over an hour later. “It hit a location very close to our hotel here in the city center,” Bachega said of the strike. “We understand that several explosions have happened here in the capital, and we had an update from the emergency services saying that several people have been killed and wounded.”Several large explosions hear in the Ukrainian capital #Kyiv within the past hour. BBC Correspondent @hugobachega forced to take cover during a live broadcast: #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/fP0OE38KEX— Owen Clegg (@ojclegg) October 10, 2022 Read it at BBC
Protester says Iranian security forces firing 'military-grade bullets' at houses
CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester amid a ruthless crackdown by Iran who says the security forces are firing “military-grade bullets” at houses.
Israel’s Got Major Problems, but It’s Not an Apartheid State
Katie Halper, the left-wing writer and commentator, wrote earlier this month for The Daily Beast about being “canceled” from her job on The Hill TV’s YouTube show, Rising, for criticizing Israel. That’s a respectable, almost heroic claim: a journalist losing her job for speaking the truth and standing up to the bad guys.I don’t know what happened behind the scenes of Rising and I’m not writing on behalf of Halper’s former bosses. Regardless, the commentary that got her fired—which defended Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s characterization of Israel as an apartheid state—played fast and loose with the facts and was, ultimately,...
The Jewish Press
Report: More than 350 Antisemitic Incidents Occurred on US College Campuses Last School Year
A total of 359 anti-Semitic incidents took place on U.S. college campuses during the 2021-22 academic year, according to a report released by the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday. The ADL’s Campus Report documented instances of accusations or “genocide” and “ethnic genocide” levied against Israel as well as the “ostracizing of...
Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinian shops and businesses in east Jerusalem shut down on Wednesday to protest Israeli police raids in the area that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem's eastern sector to...
The Jewish Press
Text of the Lebanon Maritime Border Deal, and What Exactly Israel Lost
“Poor Menachem, he has his problems… After all, I got back 90% of the Sinai and the Alma oil fields, and what has Menachem got? A piece of paper. So I understand his problems,” said Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after signing the peace treaty with Israel. We were...
