Molotov Cocktail Starts Fire at Neve Tzuf – Council Leader Blames Government for the Violence

A BBC reporter’s live broadcast from Kyiv on Monday morning was hurriedly cut short when Russian missiles started raining down on the city. Journalist Hugo Bachega was speaking about airstrikes on residential areas in Ukraine over the weekend as the ominous sound of an incoming rocket started to drone overhead. Bachega stopped speaking and turned to look over his shoulder before the sound of a powerful explosion thundered in the distance. The reporter and his camera crew were forced to abandon the broadcast and head to shelter as rockets continued to pound the city on Monday. The BBC says it was able to reestablish contact with Bachega just over an hour later. “It hit a location very close to our hotel here in the city center,” Bachega said of the strike. “We understand that several explosions have happened here in the capital, and we had an update from the emergency services saying that several people have been killed and wounded.”Several large explosions hear in the Ukrainian capital #Kyiv within the past hour. BBC Correspondent @hugobachega forced to take cover during a live broadcast: #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/fP0OE38KEX— Owen Clegg (@ojclegg) October 10, 2022 Read it at BBC

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO