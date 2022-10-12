Read full article on original website
Local math educator to serve as next Tacoma Public Utility Board member
TACOMA, Wash. – On Oct. 12, Elly Claus-McGahan, a K-12 math educator, attended her first meeting as the newest Tacoma Public Utility Board member. Claus-McGahan has worked in math education locally for more than 20 years, and recently expanded her interests to climate change action and affordable housing, volunteering her time to the Sustainable Tacoma Commission, Habitat for Humanity and other local groups focused on these areas. She also has a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin and a professional development certificate from George Washington University in Development and Financing of Renewable Projects.
Lakewood City Council Corner: Oct. 10, 2022 Study Session
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council jumped immediately into its tree preservation code update review to start its study session Monday. The discussion that followed outlined Council member thoughts as proposed ordinance is prepared for final consideration. Background: Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) identifies how trees are protected/should be...
Lakewood City Manager October 14 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) October 14 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning
City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
MyNorthwest.com
Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge
Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831 Passed
TACOMA, Wash. – On October 11, the Tacoma City Council passed Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831, prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in Tacoma as well as Aspen Court (a City-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility) and all public property within 200 feet of Tacoma’s mapped rivers, waterways, creeks, streams, and shorelines.
KING-5
New Kirkland Tenant Protection Ordinance
Washington State Law prohibits rent caps which means landlords can raise rent as much as they want. Some cities are finding other ways to add rental laws.
The Tacoma Link is now back in service
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Experiencing Housing Cool Down￼
Looks like Seattle has become a buyers market. It’s housing market is seeing an uptick in supply and length of time homes are available. It was recently announced by Seattle-based Redfin that the City is experiencing a larger housing cool down than any other US city. In addition, home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after the bridge reopening.
The University Place City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 17 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
How TPU manages noxious weeds
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. Invasive non-native plants like Scot’s broom, evergreen blackberry, and English ivy grow in the Green River Watershed, competing with native plants and interfering with wildlife food and habitat. Learn how we manage terrestrial and aquatic noxious weeds: http://MyTPU.org/Watershed.
October is Long-Term Planning Month, Assisted Living Locators Gives Tips On How To Pay Less For Assisted Living
TACOMA, Wash. – October is Long-Term Care Planning Month. Questions around how to afford the rising cost of assisted living and other levels of senior living come into special focus. As Americans grapple with inflation and increased costs, Assisted Living Locators Tacoma-Olympia, a local senior placement and referral service, is giving tips on how to pay less for assisted living.
CPSD Students and Staff Volunteer to Clean Up Local Wildlife Area
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner, staff and 40 student volunteers lent a helping hand at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day with Clover Park Rotary, Lakewood Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, city of Lakewood and more. On Saturday, Oct. 1,...
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
The Stranger
King County Wants to Help You Clear Your Weed Conviction
Ten years after Washington state legalized cannabis, King County Executive Dow Constantine is stepping up the County’s efforts to help people with weed-related convictions clear those marks from their criminal record. As part of his proposed $15.8 billion budget for the next two years, he wants to spend $2 million in cannabis tax revenue on beefing up the County’s outreach program that proactively contacts people with cannabis-related convictions to help them expunge those records and also wipe any outstanding court fines and fees.
UW Tacoma Announces the Winners of the New SEKISUI Aerospace Emerging Human Resources Professional Scholarship
University of Washington Tacoma announcement. The UW Tacoma Professional Development Center has announced the recipients of the inaugural SEKISUI Emerging Human Resources Professionals Scholarship. Each student will receive a scholarship towards a certificate in human resources management, as well as opportunities to connect with leaders at Renton-based SEKISUI Aerospace, local HR association chapters, and more.
southsoundbiz.com
Lacey Industrial Building Sells for $23.8M
Lacey Logistics, a 141,884-square-foot Class A industrial building in Lacey, has sold for $23.8 million to a confidential buyer, according to CBRE, which represented the seller. The seller was Panattoni Development Co. and GLP Capital Partners (GCP). Lacey Logistics is located at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Thurston County,...
She’s yar
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. There’s an old nautical expression you don’t hear much anymore. When a ship is ready or prepared for action, she is described as “yar.” (Not to be confused with the better-known pirate saying “Arr!”) Last Sunday, Pierce County...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
