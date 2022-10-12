TACOMA, Wash. – On Oct. 12, Elly Claus-McGahan, a K-12 math educator, attended her first meeting as the newest Tacoma Public Utility Board member. Claus-McGahan has worked in math education locally for more than 20 years, and recently expanded her interests to climate change action and affordable housing, volunteering her time to the Sustainable Tacoma Commission, Habitat for Humanity and other local groups focused on these areas. She also has a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin and a professional development certificate from George Washington University in Development and Financing of Renewable Projects.

