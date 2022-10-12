Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future.
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Stock Is Down 60% This Year
Revolve started the year strong, but high inflation has taken its toll in the second half. The stock has dropped from a premium price-to-earnings ratio to undervalued territory. Weaker sales and profits are weighing on the stock, but Revolve is capable of generating strong top- and bottom-line growth.
Fred Meyer owner wants to buy Safeway and Albertsons, too
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger...
Costco Reveals When Customers Can Expect A Membership Price Increase
If you’re a frequent Costco shopper and member, we’re happy to relay the following news— the wholesale giant will be *putting off* a potential membership fee increase. This, Fox News reports, is due to the company’s renewal rates hitting “all-time highs in its fourth quarter.” During Costco’s earnings call last week, the company (which usually increases its membership fee ever 5 years), revealed that customers will not have to prepare for a higher fee in the near future.
CNBC
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
FOXBusiness
Motley Fool
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy?
Energy Transfer's fundamental business should lend itself well to big payouts. Management's track record of ambitious spending and lower returns should raise some eyebrows.
Motley Fool
Is Applied Materials Stock a Buy Now?
Applied Materials just reduced its fourth-quarter outlook in response to the new export restrictions for semiconductor shipments to China. That ban will exacerbate its cyclical slowdown in a post-pandemic market.
Motley Fool
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB's fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors.
Motley Fool
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all
Motley Fool
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally
Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years.
