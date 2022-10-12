ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU's Payton Thorne: "My body hasn't been...100 percent since Week 1"

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar9Tf_0iWM2SdM00

Michigan State's starting quarterback admitted he hasn't been fully since the season-opener...

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has been one of the more heavily criticized players on the Spartans' roster during the 2022 season.

While Thorne's completion percentage has increased from 60.4 to 63.9 percent over last year, the redshirt junior has seen his other passing numbers drop off in his second season as MSU's starter.

Thorne's is averaging just 205.7 yards per game, down from the 248.6 he threw for last season. He's also already thrown seven interceptions, tied for the fifth-most among FBS starting quarterbacks, after throwing just 10 interceptions a season ago.

An overlooked aspect of Thorne's game is his running ability, which the quarterback admitted on Tuesday has been hampered by nagging injuries that have plagued him since the Spartans' season-opener against Western Michigan.

“My body hasn't been necessarily 100% since Week 1, so my running has not been the same as it always is, unfortunately,” Thorne said. “I'm working my best to get back to that point. I have a few different things going on right now that don't allow me really to run full speed, which is tough. But there's times and places where I do have to run.

“It's not a choice thing. It's not mental, like I don't feel like running. I'm not full speed right now, unfortunately. But I'll be back I'll be back full speed here soon.”

To his credit, Thorne isn't allowing his health status serve as an excuse to the times he's played poorly this season.

“We're not into the excuse-making business, no matter what the case is,” the quarterback said. “Our job is to go execute, and we're not doing that at the highest level right now at times. At times, we are. So that's what's the frustrating part right now, trying to get us more consistent.”

Still, there are signs that Thorne's health may be impacting his level of play.

Taking out the 21 times that Thorne was sacked a season ago, the quarterback was actually Michigan State's second-leading rusher in 2021, behind star tailback Kenneth Walker III.

Last season, Thorne ran for 332 yards and four touchdowns on 61 carries, an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Midway through this season, however, the quarterback has ran for just 102 sack-adjusted rushing yards on 22 attempts, an average of 4.7 yards per carry.

"There are some times I pull the ball where, normally, I pull it and I'm thinking, 'Oh, I got this guy easily around the corner. He's not gonna be able to catch me,'” Thorne said. “Right now, it's just like I'm not able to get around that guy for that reason. My vision has to change a little bit, my decision-making has to change, because I don't have the same speed getting around the edge.”

Despite the increase in his completion percentage, Thorne's accuracy has been somewhat erratic this season. The redshirt junior struggled with high throws through the first three-to-four weeks.

Thorne has also struggled with his decision-making at times this season, like in the first quarter against Ohio State, when he threw deep into triple coverage trying to connect with wide receiver Jayden Reed which resulted in an interception. He threw a pick in the red zone in Week 1 against Western Michigan, and another while backed up in his own end zone in Week 3 at Washington.

Quarterback coach Jay Johnson suggested earlier this year that Thorne's increase in interceptions could be a result of the quarterback trying to do to much. While I agree with Johnson's assessment, there's also a very real possibility that these nagging injuries are not allowing Thorne to make the throws that he is normally physically capable of making.

Despite this, Michigan State's coaching staff has not wavered on their decision to continue playing Thorne, and the starting quarterback still has the support of his teammates as well.

“I don't think it's a hindrance for him to be out there at all,” wide receiver Tre Mosley said on Tuesday. “If he didn't feel like he would help the team, he wouldn't be out there putting himself in that situation."

MSU's backup quarterback, Noah Kim, has performed admirably in mop-up duty and in moments in which Thorne has left games briefly due to minor injury. Kim has thrown for 174 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, while completing 14-of-19 attempts (73.7 percent).

I've been fully in the camp of Michigan State keeping Thorne as its starting quarterback. While some of the criticism has been warranted, I view the belief that Kim stepping in as QB1 would solve the Spartans' offensive struggles as asinine.

With that being said, Thorne's health status changes my views on the matter slightly. While we don't know the full extent of how banged up the quarterback is — Thorne himself stated he expected to be full healthy again soon — I do believe this opens the door for Kim to get more snaps.

Michigan State entered the season with conference championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. Those hopes have long been dead and buried.

The final six games of the 2022 season should be about improvement and preparation for a bounce-back year in 2023. That includes getting your (current) starting quarterback healthy, and finding out what you have from Kim and true freshman Katin Houser.

Michigan State will host Wisconsin for homecoming this Saturday, and Thorne will be the Spartans' starter. MSU then has a bye week before travelling to in-state rival Michigan.

If Thorne is not back to 100 percent after these next three weeks, maybe it's time to give him a week off and let Kim start a game.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#College Football#American Football#Michigan State#Spartans#Fbs
msu.edu

DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game

This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
DEWITT, MI
The Spun

Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees. Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement. "There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with...
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Announce Captains for 2023 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Graduate student Natalie Wojcik along with seniors Sierra Brooks, Nicoletta Koulos and Gabby Wilson were voted captains of the 2022-23 University of Michigan women's gymnastics team. Wojcik was the 2022 AAI Award winner, which has been dubbed the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics and is given...
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University

Turning Point MSU hosts speaker Candace Owens, protestors condemn her ideologies

Turning Point USA's Live Free Tour took a stop at MSU's Broad College of Business, hosting speaker Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator.The crowd of students gathered at Broad were split between those who wanted to celebrate Owens' ideals and those who wanted to silence her. Several hundred people lined up for a seat at the event, some sporting anti-socialism merchandise. The auditorium reached capacity before Owens took the stage. David Afton brought his children to the event. He said he raised them to be "non-socialistic" and "pro-capitalism" in a conservative and libertarian home. Afton was eager to...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
950
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy