'Donut' Miss This: Duck Donuts Announces Springfield Grand Opening Date

Duck Donuts has announced its Grand Opening of the new Springfield location, inviting the public to come try out the delicious treats during a special event.

Duck Donuts will open shop with a Grand Opening ceremony at the Old Keene Mill Shopping Center on Old Keene Mill Road on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7-9 a.m., according to restaurant officials.

A soft opening will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21 from 6 a.m., until 7 p.m., the restaurant continues.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, giving customers options from traditional to adventurous creations. The family-friendly stores also offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For grand opening details, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Springfield Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com .