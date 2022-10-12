ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: October 13

Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. 2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting. Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Salvation Army preparing Coats for Kids donations for distribution. Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. 2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday...
LUDLOW, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield vaccine efforts ramp up as winter months rapidly approach

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we enter the winter months, health experts are warning of a possible surge in COVID-19, and are pushing for people to get their vaccines. This warning comes as there is an increased likelihood of a spread as people flock inside to keep away from the cold.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ironman triathlon coming to western Massachusetts next June

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield will be the newest host city for a well-known triathlon event. Who will be the first-ever Ironman of western Massachusetts? That is a question to be answered as soon as next year. At Riverfront Park on Friday, Ironman Group’s Dave Christen and Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that Springfield, West Springfield, and surrounding areas will host the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon next June.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Manchester tractor-trailer crash on I-84W causes traffic delays

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 West in Manchester is causing serious traffic delays, even seven hours after the crash, on Friday morning. The crash occurred between exits 60 and 62, according to state police. There is also a fuel leak reported on the scene. The driver has minor injuries from the […]
MANCHESTER, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy