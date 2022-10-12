Read full article on original website
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Town by Town: October 13
Town by Town: October 13

Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. 2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting. Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive.
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Janna's Friday Forecast

Salvation Army preparing Coats for Kids donations for distribution.
Hampden county medium-risk category for COVID-19
Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
Power outages overnight affect thousands of Westhampton, Easthampton homes
Homes in East and Westampton were without power last night due to the weather.
Springfield vaccine efforts ramp up as winter months rapidly approach
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we enter the winter months, health experts are warning of a possible surge in COVID-19, and are pushing for people to get their vaccines. This warning comes as there is an increased likelihood of a spread as people flock inside to keep away from the cold.
Ironman triathlon coming to western Massachusetts next June
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield will be the newest host city for a well-known triathlon event. Who will be the first-ever Ironman of western Massachusetts? That is a question to be answered as soon as next year. At Riverfront Park on Friday, Ironman Group’s Dave Christen and Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that Springfield, West Springfield, and surrounding areas will host the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon next June.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Manchester tractor-trailer crash on I-84W causes traffic delays
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash on I-84 West in Manchester is causing serious traffic delays, even seven hours after the crash, on Friday morning. The crash occurred between exits 60 and 62, according to state police. There is also a fuel leak reported on the scene. The driver has minor injuries from the […]
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
Utility pole damaged in Agawam car accident, nearby residents without power
A rollover car accident in Agawam has damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Street Thursday afternoon.
Local law enforcement reacts to shooting that killed two Connecticut officers
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The law enforcement community in western Massachusetts is sending thoughts and prayers to the Bristol, CT community following the deaths of two of their two officers. “First, we would like to express our condolences to the families and the officers of that department, along with their...
Update: 6 people injured in gunfire on Webster Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Six victims were found shot early Saturday morning in and around a Webster Street warehouse, according to police. Police officers converged on the building, at 88 Webster St., shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, to check out the report of a male shooting victim, Lt. Sean Murtha said during a press conference...
Springfield restaurant struggles to open due to supply
The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers, now renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy.
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
