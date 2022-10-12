Read full article on original website
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
Lake County News
State begins construction on new 10,000-mile broadband network to bring high-speed, reliable internet service to all Californians
Construction began Thursday in rural San Diego County on the first leg of the 10,000-mile broadband network aimed at bringing high-speed internet services to all Californians so they can access emergency information, telehealth services, education, and employment. “California is now one step closer to making the digital divide a thing...
missiontimescourier.com
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
NBC San Diego
Should San Diego Taxpayers Chip In Hundreds of Millions for Seaport Renovation?
A multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plan could bring new life to Seaport Village on San Diego's bayfront, but some residents are fading the idea now that the developer behind the potential revamp is asking for hundreds of millions in public funding. At a meeting Tuesday, developer 1HWY1 told the Port of San...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from San Diego, California
Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
KPBS
San Diego approves new contracts with private trash haulers to help meet new recycling rules
The city of San Diego is one step closer to complying with a state law mandating organic recycling. On Monday, the city council approved new agreements with the city’s eight private trash haulers. The companies will move forward with getting the additional equipment and personnel needed to outfit multifamily units with green recycling bins.
SDG&E Ramps Up Electricity Storage with Projects in Fallbrook and Tierrasanta
Following a summer of record temperatures in California, San Diego Gas & Electric has ramped up its investment in electricity storage and microgrids to keep power flowing during demand spikes. The utility announced Thursday the start of testing for the company’s new 40 megawatt lithium battery facility in Fallbrook —...
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
News 8 KFMB
Slightly drier days before storm chances return to San Diego
As the upper low makes a slight shift, we will be drier on Thursday and Friday. But, the system will move over us and bring storm chances back this weekend.
Scooter rider hit, dragged by SUV in Vista
A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, sheriff's officials said.
