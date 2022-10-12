The Razorbacks got back into the win column on Friday in sweeping fashion as the Hogs won 3-0 over the Lady Vols for the first time in five years. Arkansas hadn’t defeated Tennessee since the spring 2021 season and it’s just the fourth win in the last 11 outings between the two for the Razorbacks. The Hogs hadn’t swept the Vols since 2017. Arkansas is now 12-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, and Tennessee moves to 10-9 and 4-3 in conference.

