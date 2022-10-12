Read full article on original website
Gomez-Alonso and Doubles Advance to Quarterfinals at ITA Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team advanced a doubles team and freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso in the quarterfinals of ITA Central Regional on day three of the tournament. In doubles, the Razorback pair of Indianna Spink and Kelly Keller faced Drake’s Ines Stephani and Rebecca Ehn in...
Razorback Doubles in Final at ITA Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet advance to the doubles final of the ITA Central Regional and earn a spot in the ITA National Fall Championships. Sau Franco and Burdet were faced with two challenges today on their way to the doubles...
Schreml, Kiprop pace Razorbacks to fourth in Weis-Crockett Invitational
STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas finished fourth in the Weis-Crockett Invitational hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday morning as Elias Schreml and Patrick Kiprop paced the Razorbacks by placing 10th and 13th over an 8,000m course. Schreml covered the distance in 23:48.6 while Kiprop finished in 23:53.5 over the challenging...
Women’s Tennis Records Perfect Day at ITA Central Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team had a successful second day of play at the ITA Central Regional, winning all six main draw singles matches and both doubles match to advance to competition tomorrow. In doubles, the Razorbacks had two pairs competing. The No. 10 seed...
No. 7 Soccer Travels to No. 2 Alabama for Top-10 Showdown
The seventh-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) will hit the road for the first top-10 matchup in the SEC in two years and face No. 2 Alabama (13-1-1, 6-0-0 SEC) in a Sunday morning showdown. First kick is set for 11:00 a.m. CT and the match will be televised on SEC...
Women’s Tennis Doubles Advance in First Day of ITA Regional
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team kicked off the ITA Central Regional Championship with doubles main draw action and qualifying play in singles and doubles competition on Thursday. In the doubles main draw, the Razorback duo of Lenka Stara and Grace O’Donnell started the tournament out...
Hogs Handle Vols in Straight Sets on Friday
The Razorbacks got back into the win column on Friday in sweeping fashion as the Hogs won 3-0 over the Lady Vols for the first time in five years. Arkansas hadn’t defeated Tennessee since the spring 2021 season and it’s just the fourth win in the last 11 outings between the two for the Razorbacks. The Hogs hadn’t swept the Vols since 2017. Arkansas is now 12-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC, and Tennessee moves to 10-9 and 4-3 in conference.
Sights & Sounds: Hogs Sweep Fall Competition
Arkansas completed its fall season against outside competition with a 12-2 (10 inn.) win over Seminole State College (Okla.) Wednesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks finished their fall season with a 5-0 record, tallying three wins over the reigning Conference USA Champion Louisiana Tech along with wins over Missouri Southern State (27-5) and Seminole State College.
No. 21 Razorbacks compete in Weis-Crockett Invitational on NCAA course
STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 21 Arkansas competes in Oklahoma State’s Weis-Crockett Invitational at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, racing over an 8,000m course that will host the NCAA Championships in November. Fans will be charged $5 for entry to the course, and tickets can be purchased in advance online....
Arkansas Defeats BYU, 52-35, in First Game Versus Cougars
PROVO, Utah — Arkansas took down the BYU Cougars by a score of 52-35 in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Up next, the Hogs will enter the bye week before heading on the road to face Auburn. 1Q, 2:37 – Touchdown Arkansas. Rocket Sanders finds...
Bogle Park Named Netting Professionals/NFCA Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Bogle Park, home of the Arkansas Razorback softball team, was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as the 2022 Netting Professionals/NFCA DI Field of the Year. “This is a great honor for our entire program, as Bogle Park has become one of the most...
Vols Up Next for Razorbacks in SEC Home Series
The Arkansas volleyball team continues a five-match homestand this weekend as the Hogs host the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15. Arkansas (11-5. 2-4) will be looking for its first win over Tennessee (10-8, 4-2) since the 2020-21 split season, and over the last 10 outings, the Razorbacks are 3-7 in the series. Last season, the Hogs took a set from the Vols in Knoxville in the series opener but fell 3-1 and were swept the following day.
Fall World Series Dates Announced
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ annual Fall World Series is set for Oct. 17-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks will split into two teams – Cardinal and White – to conclude their 2022 fall season with a best-of-three series, featuring seven-inning intrasquad scrimmages between the two sides.
Come to Red-White, Get Free Ticket to Home Exhibition Game
FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics is extending a special offer to fans attending the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Barnhill Arena. Everyone in attendance at the Red-White Game will have the opportunity to scan a QR Code during the...
