Nazareth boys soccer advances to EPC semis with high-scoring win over Central Catholic
The Nazareth boys soccer team failed to score through open play in its Eastern Pennsylvania Conference quarterfinal against Allentown Central Catholic. The Blue Eagles still found the back of the net four times. With three goals off set pieces and another on a penalty kick, fourth-seeded Nazareth edged the fifth-seeded...
Parkland football handles Bethlehem Catholic for 3rd straight win
Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 14 – Rapid Recap. Parkland High School’s football team took care of business on Saturday night. The Trojans, ranked No. 8 by lehighvalleylive.com, handled a reeling Bethlehem Catholic side during a 38-14 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory at Bethlehem Area School District. The...
Bethlehem Catholic girls volleyball flattens Northampton to reach EPC semifinals
What made Saturday morning’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference girls volleyball quarterfinal between Northampton and Bethlehem Catholic so intriguing was that the team’s didn’t meet in the regular season. “It’s been a while, not since my sophomore year, I think,” Bethlehem Catholic senior Kyla Rodriguez said. Factor...
Easton football follows 4 senior captains to bruising win over Liberty
If you find something that’s working, why mess around and try something else?. The Easton Area High School football team dared host Liberty to stop its running attack in their 107th meeting Friday night at BASD Stadium. The Hurricanes couldn’t, especially on the Red Rovers’ first possession of the...
Moravian Academy, Parkland girls tennis teams earn District 11 gold
The Moravian Academy and Parkland girls tennis teams won the District 11 championships on Friday afternoon at Lehigh University. The top-seeded Lions posted a 4-0 victory over third-seeded Bethlehem Catholic in the Class 2A championship match. Francesca Bartolacci and Laura Li each had singles wins for Moravian Academy. In doubles, the Lions got victories from Evania Raskapur/Sunny Chen and Chloe Dahl/India Debbage.
From JV QB to varsity TD: Farensbach’s fumble return helps Bangor football beat Northwestern
Scooping up a fumble and returning it 64 yards for a touchdown might not be exactly how Bangor sophomore safety Alex Farensbach pictured his first varsity score. But for Farensbach, who was playing quarterback on junior varsity just a few weeks ago, the fumble return on the first play of the fourth quarter on Friday night is a moment that he won’t forget anytime soon.
Trio of 1st-half INTs give Phillipsburg football momentum early in win over Union
Each one of the Phillipsburg football team’s first-half interceptions seemed more impressive than the last. In their Big Central Conference cross-divisional contest against Union, the Stateliners came away with three INT’s on the Farmers’ first four possessions and scored on their first two drives of either half to roll to a 42-14 victory at Maloney Stadium Friday night.
Nazareth football hands Emmaus its 1st loss, climbs into driver’s seat in EPC South
FULL STORY: Nazareth can finally bury 2021′s ending after win vs. Emmaus. Nazareth Area High School’s football team had to fight until the final second, but it earned payback and a crucial win in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division. The Blue Eagles, ranked No. 3 by lehighvalleylive.com,...
Bangor football’s defense forces late turnovers to beat Northwestern
FULL STORY -- From JV QB to varsity TD: Farensbach’s fumble return helps Bangor football beat Northwestern. The Bangor football team forced a pair of fourth-quarter fumbles to secure a 27-21 road win over Northwestern on Friday night. Slaters senior linebacker Eric Striba had a strip sack and junior...
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
FULL STORY: Trio of 1st half INT’s give Phillipsburg football momentum early in win over Union. The Phillipsburg football team’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union. Phillipsburg ended three of the Farmers’ first four drives with an interception to...
Bugbee, Nazareth football can finally bury 2021′s ending after big win vs. Emmaus
There was plenty of pain to go around when Nazareth’s football team was eliminated by Emmaus, 20-19, in the District 11 Class 6A quarterfinals last season. Kicker Chris Bugbee, who missed a pair of extra points in that contest, shouldered his fair share. Bugbee and his Nazareth teammates got...
Limantour helping power Palisades football to turnaround season
The Palisades football team only mustered two wins last season during a difficult fall. The Pirates needed just three weeks to match that win total this year and their current three-game winning streak has put them at a 5-2 record.
Unbeaten Emmaus football is totally bought in to blocking out the buzz
If a football coach’s message is effective, players start to coach themselves. That’s part of the vibe around East Penn School District Stadium, where the Emmaus football team is repeating many of the mantas its coaches have been emphasizing for weeks. “We’re consistent with the message that we’re...
Young, Nazareth football have waited 343 days for another opportunity vs. Emmaus
Nazareth Area High School’s football coaching staff played the video one more time. It was a reminder to all the Blue Eagles of how their season painfully ended one point short against Emmaus in last year’s District 11 Class 6A quarterfinals. “We showed the clip to start the...
Villanova Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats
It’s accurate to say that the last decade has been by far the most successful in program history at Villanova. It’s also likely accurate to say that the next decade could be far different. The Wildcats won national titles in 2016 and 2018 and returned to the Final Four this past season, but things will look very different when the season begins next month for the Villanova Basketball faithful.
Olympians Stomp Cardinals in Homecoming Game
Pine Grove Cardinals kicked off to start the Homecoming game against the Jim Thorpe Olympians. Jim Thorpe took an early 6-0 lead with a touchdown in the opening minutes. Pine Grove came up with the stop on the PAT and got the ball. Pine Grove was off to a slow start going down 26-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Cards would bounce back a bit and score their first touchdown and go into halftime with a score of 47-7. The rest of the game was closer with Jim Thorpe scoring 3 touchdowns and Pine Grove scoring 1 in the second half. The game ended 66-14 in favor of the Olympians.
Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense were backed up near their own goal line in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt was making his way into the pocket, forcing Hurts to scramble to his left. Last...
