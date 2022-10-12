ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Moravian Academy, Parkland girls tennis teams earn District 11 gold

The Moravian Academy and Parkland girls tennis teams won the District 11 championships on Friday afternoon at Lehigh University. The top-seeded Lions posted a 4-0 victory over third-seeded Bethlehem Catholic in the Class 2A championship match. Francesca Bartolacci and Laura Li each had singles wins for Moravian Academy. In doubles, the Lions got victories from Evania Raskapur/Sunny Chen and Chloe Dahl/India Debbage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

From JV QB to varsity TD: Farensbach’s fumble return helps Bangor football beat Northwestern

Scooping up a fumble and returning it 64 yards for a touchdown might not be exactly how Bangor sophomore safety Alex Farensbach pictured his first varsity score. But for Farensbach, who was playing quarterback on junior varsity just a few weeks ago, the fumble return on the first play of the fourth quarter on Friday night is a moment that he won’t forget anytime soon.
BANGOR, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Trio of 1st-half INTs give Phillipsburg football momentum early in win over Union

Each one of the Phillipsburg football team’s first-half interceptions seemed more impressive than the last. In their Big Central Conference cross-divisional contest against Union, the Stateliners came away with three INT’s on the Farmers’ first four possessions and scored on their first two drives of either half to roll to a 42-14 victory at Maloney Stadium Friday night.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
FanSided

Villanova Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Wildcats

It’s accurate to say that the last decade has been by far the most successful in program history at Villanova. It’s also likely accurate to say that the next decade could be far different. The Wildcats won national titles in 2016 and 2018 and returned to the Final Four this past season, but things will look very different when the season begins next month for the Villanova Basketball faithful.
VILLANOVA, PA
pgacc.news

Olympians Stomp Cardinals in Homecoming Game

Pine Grove Cardinals kicked off to start the Homecoming game against the Jim Thorpe Olympians. Jim Thorpe took an early 6-0 lead with a touchdown in the opening minutes. Pine Grove came up with the stop on the PAT and got the ball. Pine Grove was off to a slow start going down 26-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Cards would bounce back a bit and score their first touchdown and go into halftime with a score of 47-7. The rest of the game was closer with Jim Thorpe scoring 3 touchdowns and Pine Grove scoring 1 in the second half. The game ended 66-14 in favor of the Olympians.
PINE GROVE, PA
High School Football PRO

Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
TRESCKOW, PA
