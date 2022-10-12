Pine Grove Cardinals kicked off to start the Homecoming game against the Jim Thorpe Olympians. Jim Thorpe took an early 6-0 lead with a touchdown in the opening minutes. Pine Grove came up with the stop on the PAT and got the ball. Pine Grove was off to a slow start going down 26-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Cards would bounce back a bit and score their first touchdown and go into halftime with a score of 47-7. The rest of the game was closer with Jim Thorpe scoring 3 touchdowns and Pine Grove scoring 1 in the second half. The game ended 66-14 in favor of the Olympians.

PINE GROVE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO