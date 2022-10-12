NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Related
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on the New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets in a Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Matt LaFleur Facing Jets' Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur
For Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, the game against the New York Jets will mean a little more.
Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos
Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott progressing in recovery
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group" since undergoing surgery on Sept. 12. "Dak had a good day (on Wednesday)," McCarthy...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at London on Sunday. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Jordan Love would get the start in Week 6 should Rodgers have to sit out against the visiting New York Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott limited in Thursday's practice
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is encouraged with the progress of quarterback Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery from thumb surgery. Prescott officially was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The seven-year veteran has missed the Cowboys' last four games -- all wins -- after injuring his right thumb in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been a part of the "rehab group"...
Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones
The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing...
Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams aren't prioritizing me
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not a priority for the Los Angeles Rams. That's according to Odell Beckham Jr. Amid reports the Rams are leaving the light on for Beckham Jr. to return to the team when he's recovered from a torn left ACL -- sustained in a Super Bowl win with Los Angeles in February -- Beckham posted Wednesday on Twitter that the reunion is being overblown. ...
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers
New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. "Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He's going to be evaluated daily, so we'll see where he's at next week," Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. "Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice)." Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5...
Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
