NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will...
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rest sore thumb Friday
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated. Prescott was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, his first practice in more than four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the result is a sore surgically repaired right thumb, which prompted the Cowboys to rest Prescott and keep him out of Friday's practice. McCarthy said the Cowboys consider Prescott in "regeneration" mode. ...
Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos
Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to start vs. Bears
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start in Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported, in another step of his return after he was shot multiple times two months ago in an attempted robbery. A third-round draft pick out of Alabama, Robinson made his NFL debut on Sunday when he rushed for a team-high 22 yards on nine carries in a 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. "I really can't really explain the feeling," Robinson said after Sunday's game. "It's just being back out on the field. I mean, the ups and...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on the New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers will host the New York Jets in a Week 6 game at Lambeau Field.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders
Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
