Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out practice

By Field Level Media
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media

