ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkZab_0iWM1adf00

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing the league. After Seattle declined his fifth-year option, Irvin signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him Nov. 3, 2018. He finished that season with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a series of one-year contracts with the Carolina Panthers, Seahawks and Chicago Bears. A torn ACL limited him to just two games in his second go-round with the Seahawks. In 127 career games (93 starts), Irvin has 315 tackles, 120 quarterback hits, 52 sacks, three interceptions (two touchdowns), 13 passes defensed, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In other transactions Wednesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Cullen Gillaspia off the practice squad. Cornerback Xavier Crawford was waived. The Seahawks added receiver Kevin Kassis to the practice squad while releasing defensive end Jabari Zuniga and tackle Liam Ryan. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Connection

Cardinals, Seahawks try to emerge in NFC West

For the past couple of seasons, the NFC West has been the NFL's best division. But so far in 2022, nobody is calling it the NFC Best. More like the NFC Average. The San Francisco 49ers lead the division with a 3-2 record, with Arizona, Seattle and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams all 2-3. "The division is wide open and our guys understand what's on the line," said Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team plays Sunday at Seattle. "We need to play better in a hurry and I know we're capable of doing that." The Cardinals will...
SEATTLE, WA
The Connection

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Connection

QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints

The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Bengals WR Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. "We'll just take it day-to-day,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
The Connection

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush preparing to start vs. Eagles

Cooper Rush is preparing to start for the fifth consecutive week as the Dallas Cowboys monitor the recovery of fellow quarterback Dak Prescott from thumb surgery. Rush is 4-0 since entering the lineup as an injury replacement for Prescott, whose initial medical prognosis called for a 4-to-6 week recovery window. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott would need to be convincing in workouts this week with his ability to "spin the football," a reference to his ability to grip the ball and throw it on target with needed velocity. Prescott was not able to fully grip the ball...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield doubtful, secondary hurting

Baker Mayfield was on the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but only to attempt to run and throw a few passes on the side. He's officially doubtful with a high-ankle sprain, leaving the door open to the slimming possibility he could suit up on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams. Days after head coach Matt Rhule was fired, interim coach Steve Wilks likely will be leaning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday, a positive sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Atlanta Falcons#The Carolina Panthers#Acl
The Connection

Report: Commanders' Carson Wentz nursing biceps strain

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his right throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Thursday. Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday, however he does not carry an injury designation heading into the Commanders' road game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. However, the Commanders will be without four starters against the Bears -- WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf). Safety Percy Butler (quad) and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) are also ruled...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Connection

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Report: NFL defends controversial roughing call on Chris Jones

The NFL has stood by a controversial penalty on Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones for roughing the passer in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell recorded a video defending the call, which was sent to all 32 NFL teams, The Athletic reported Thursday. Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr during Monday night's 30-29 Chiefs win, hitting the quarterback in his midsection. Although Jones attempted to brace himself as both players went to the ground, putting his hand out to the turf, referee Carl Cheffers ruled it roughing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Connection

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers

New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. "Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He's going to be evaluated daily, so we'll see where he's at next week," Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. "Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice)." Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

Colts, Jaguars look to get offenses going after poor showings

One team put together an ugly performance last week, but still managed to pull out a win. The other had a showing equally as bad -- if not worse -- but didn't get nearly as lucky. When the Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, both teams will attempt to show a much better brand of football than they displayed in Week 5 -- when neither scored a touchdown. The difference last week was that the Colts (2-2-1) managed to squeak out a 12-9 overtime win in Denver on Thursday night, while Jacksonville (2-3) managed only six points on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans. Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season. The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
288
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy