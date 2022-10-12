ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out practice

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bn99m_0iWM1XwM00

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday to rest his ailing thumb. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't interested in sounding the alarm, however. "I don't think we have much concern as far as gameday," LaFleur said of Rodgers' availability for Green Bay's game against the visiting New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers injured his thumb on a Hail Mary attempt during the last play of the game in the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing this week. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Quarterback Jordan Love would get the start should Rodgers sit out against the Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Chargers, finally off and running, prepare for slumping Broncos

Showing more of the identity that was expected of them, the Los Angeles Chargers will play host Monday night to a Denver Broncos team searching for answers. The Chargers have moved away from consecutive defeats, including one where they were dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, by earning consecutive victories. The latest was an impressive 30-28 showing on the road against the Cleveland Browns last week. After working his way through a rib cartilage injury, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was an effective 22 of 34 for 228 yards and a touchdown. But the true star of the game was Los Angeles...
DENVER, CO
The Connection

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday, a positive sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
The Connection

QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints

The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out vs. Ravens

The New York Giants ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and three defensive backs for Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The team confirmed Friday that Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) will sit out, as will safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful, while tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are all questionable. Neither Golladay nor Toney has caught a pass since the season opener, yet the Giants are 4-1 heading into their Week 6 contest against the Ravens (3-2). --Field Level Media
BALTIMORE, MD
The Connection

Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers. McVay was asked if team still has plans for Akers down the road. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Connection

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) out vs. Packers

New York Jets rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers. "Jermaine, dealing with his ankle, is going to be out. He's going to be evaluated daily, so we'll see where he's at next week," Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Friday morning. "Everybody else will be a full participant (in practice)." Johnson, 23, has recorded 12 tackles and 1.5...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Sports#The New York Giants#Nfl#Mvp#Field Level Media
The Connection

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable

Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated, making enough improvement that he's officially questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Lead receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Friday's practice with a hip injury, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones signaled the absence was more precaution than panic. "He's just working through a couple things there. Just felt like it was best...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

Bengals WR Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. "We'll just take it day-to-day,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
The Connection

Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Connection

Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
ATLANTA, GA
The Connection

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
288
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy