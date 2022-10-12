ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermitage, PA

Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he's ever come across. With that score, it'd be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wrif.com

Couple Charged with 'Indecency' at Cedar Point Haunted House

What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it's happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...

