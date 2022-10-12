Read full article on original website
Fishermen accused of stuffing lead weights into fish at competition charged with attempted grand theft
Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania,...
Charges filed against fishermen accused in cheating scandal
Investigators have also seized a boat and trailer from one of the anglers accused of cheating at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship in Ohio last month.
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ohio Fishing Duo Caught Stuffing Their Walleye Have Been Charged With 3 Felonies
If you’ve been following fishing news lately, there’s a great chance you’ve heard about Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominski, the Ohio fishermen who were caught stuffing their walleye with eight pounds of sinkers and filets to cheat their way to victory at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland, Ohio.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
Youngstown man facing drug, firearm charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Austintown after police noticed a firearm and drugs on him, according to a police report.
Former Pennsylvania healthcare worker gets jail after abusing disabled patients, report
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (WTRF) — A Pennsylvania man who was employed as a healthcare worker for severely disabled patients was sentenced to 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to hate crimes, according to our affiliate KDKA. According to KDKA, Zachary Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts of […]
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
Divers in Pennsylvania continue to search for missing persons in Ohio River
PITTSBURGH, PA – Divers from Adventures with Purpose and Chaos Drivers were scouring the Ohio and Monongahela Rivers on Saturday to find answers and find closure to cold cases and have already found an unexpected discovery. News outlets say in looking for 2 separate missing persons, 70-year-old Janet Walsh, missing since 2020, and 78-year-old Bunnie […]
Woman arrested on 2015 warrant has drug charges added
Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Ohio
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. John Petitt—45...
Police seize over 200 animals living in inhumane conditions at Erie County farm
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After multiple dead animals were found in a burn pile on an Erie County farm, police said they seized more than 200 animals living in inhumane conditions.State police said they opened an investigation into Liz and George Farm in Summit Township on Saturday after receiving a video of the animals' living conditions.While walking through the property, police said they found a burn pile with the remains of numerous dead animals. Troopers obtained a search warrant and came back to seize hundreds of animals, including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs. The ANNA Shelter, which helped police, said of the 223 animals, 57 were dogs, mostly puppies. The shelter said all of the animals are now safe and receiving the necessary medical care.Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for drug ring role
One of nine men who was indicted last June for selling drugs in Youngstown was sentenced last week to seven years in federal prison.
Watch: Two murder suspects arrested off Route 28
A police chase that started in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon ended in the Fox Chapel area. Pittsburgh officers were trying to execute a search warrant in Mt. Washington for a car linked to a shooting last week.
YouTube divers find missing man in river among 100 cars
A popular YouTube channel is in Pittsburgh hoping to find two missing people. “Adventures with Purpose” is a volunteer dive team that travels the country to solve cold cases.
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
