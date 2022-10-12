ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Motors and meals in Sun City West

 3 days ago

“Motors & Meals Northwest Valley Connect annual fundraiser is a very popular event and will be a great time for people to get together, enjoy the company, and learn about community agencies and businesses" Julie Kent -Partridge, chairperson of the board of directors said.

“Although admission is free for attendees, the event is a fundraiser. Proceeds go to keeping the wheels of our busses moving while providing rides to seniors who need help with transportation in a region that does not have public transit. This service helps residents visit medical facilities, pick up food and medicine, shop and visit others,” Kathryn Chandler, Executive Director/Mobility Manager said.

Attendees will enjoy the antique car show and entertainment by the Sonoran Blues Band and dance numbers by the ladies of Sun City West Jazzy Poms. The beer and wine tent offers a relaxing moment to watch the show. However, more than thirty exhibits from local businesses and organizations will be available for sightseeing. Be sure and look for the demonstration booths, particularly the Sun City West Garden Club demo and the Arizona Fire Fighter Medical Authority demo on Drones.

Food will be available from KStarBBQ, 2 Lefties Bakery and Tia Maria’s Treats along with others. Donations are accepted.

Northwest Valley Connect continues to receive an increasing number of requests for ride services which presents a desperate need of volunteers. The greatest need is for drivers, but call center operators are needed. Drivers may operate Northwest Valley Connect vehicles or their own and receive reimbursement for mileage.

Interested in volunteering, call 623-282-9304.

Motors and Meals event is possible by the generous support of sponsors, Benevilla, Arizona Public Service, Corner Stone Advisors of Arizona, AARP, Western State Bank, Desert Diamond Casino, and Home Instead. To become a sponsor,  call 623-282-9300.

Sun City, AZ
