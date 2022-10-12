ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23e9WQ_0iWM1JpQ00

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates following turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
City
Downs, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Irvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
701
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy