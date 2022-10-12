ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Bruce Irvin back with Seahawks, signs to practice squad

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Bruce Irvin is returning to the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, signing with the team's practice squad on Wednesday. The Seahawks' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the linebacker spent his first four seasons in Seattle before criss-crossing…

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

