Green Bay, WI

NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball in the first quarter against the New York Giants during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) returns to practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back at practice Thursday, participating in drills with tape wrapped around his right thumb. Rodgers missed practice Wednesday due to the injury sustained on a Hail Mary pass during the last play of the Packers' 27-22 loss to the New York Giants at London on Sunday. The two-time reigning NFL MVP and four-time winner of the award said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this week that he is "a little banged up" but doesn't think the injury will affect his throwing. Rodgers, 38, has thrown for 1,157 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this season for the Packers (3-2). Jordan Love would get the start in Week 6 should Rodgers have to sit out against the visiting New York Jets (3-2). --Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

