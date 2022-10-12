NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

We’re into the Division Series matchups this week and the Chicago Cubs are watching from home, just like the rest of us. Although the disappointing 2022 season is now over for the Cubs, it sure was exciting to see all these young players be called up this season. Among all 30 big league clubs, Chicago called up the most rookies this season with 17. Some may not have been ready yet and were ultimately sent back to the minors, however several showed a lot of promise and brought hope to this team.

