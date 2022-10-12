NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Tri-City Herald
This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’
Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’
Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend. Eberflus said he met with Fields on ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it’s a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season. Mike Vrabel was named the AP Coach of the Year...
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Alex Caruso Is Showing Off Again With The Bulls
Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is a legitimate talent unlike many others in the league. The man can shoot and he has speed and serious enthusiasm and energy. But he also can block and steal like a player that is six inches taller than he is. Caruso might not...
Cubs: Giving end-of-season grades to this year’s rookies
We’re into the Division Series matchups this week and the Chicago Cubs are watching from home, just like the rest of us. Although the disappointing 2022 season is now over for the Cubs, it sure was exciting to see all these young players be called up this season. Among all 30 big league clubs, Chicago called up the most rookies this season with 17. Some may not have been ready yet and were ultimately sent back to the minors, however several showed a lot of promise and brought hope to this team.
After 4-4 season, Cosby MS ‘glad to be where it’s at’
NEWPORT — Brody Williams didn’t hesitate on Thursday night when asked his favorite memory from this football season. “The ice bath,” he said, referencing the shower he received after Cosby Middle School beat North Greene 38-16 for Williams’ first win as head coach. “I still watch that video all the time. I saw the kids getting excited, and I knew it was coming. But hopefully when I’m a 70-something-year-old man, I can look back on that.” ...
