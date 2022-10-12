ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

By Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) celebrates following turnover on downs against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This Answers Whether Broncos QB Russell Wilson is ‘Washed’

Denver Broncos’ highly-paid quarterback Russell Wilson is struggling to start the season. There's no doubt about that, but is the prevailing sentiment correct?. Talking heads and fans say that Wilson is washed up, and some even claim he was never that good to begin with. These folks love to kick people when they're down, especially if they have a bone to pick or are green with envy.
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Justin Fields is sore physically and mentally, but Matt Eberflus says the Chicago Bears quarterback is ‘in a good spot’

Justin Fields let it be known he was sore physically and mentally Thursday night after an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. But about 14 hours after Fields vented his frustrations in an honest news conference at Soldier Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the second-year quarterback was “in a good spot” as the team heads into a mini-bye weekend. Eberflus said he met with Fields on ...
Titans reach early bye banged-up but leading AFC South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The start to this season feels painfully familiar to both the Tennessee Titans and their fans. Yes, it’s a bad case of deja vu because of injuries. The Titans have 11 players on injured reserve five games into this season after setting an NFL record last year by using 91 different players in a non-strike season. Mike Vrabel was named the AP Coach of the Year...
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
Alex Caruso Is Showing Off Again With The Bulls

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is a legitimate talent unlike many others in the league. The man can shoot and he has speed and serious enthusiasm and energy. But he also can block and steal like a player that is six inches taller than he is. Caruso might not...
Cubs: Giving end-of-season grades to this year’s rookies

We’re into the Division Series matchups this week and the Chicago Cubs are watching from home, just like the rest of us. Although the disappointing 2022 season is now over for the Cubs, it sure was exciting to see all these young players be called up this season. Among all 30 big league clubs, Chicago called up the most rookies this season with 17. Some may not have been ready yet and were ultimately sent back to the minors, however several showed a lot of promise and brought hope to this team.
After 4-4 season, Cosby MS ‘glad to be where it’s at’

NEWPORT — Brody Williams didn’t hesitate on Thursday night when asked his favorite memory from this football season. “The ice bath,” he said, referencing the shower he received after Cosby Middle School beat North Greene 38-16 for Williams’ first win as head coach. “I still watch that video all the time. I saw the kids getting excited, and I knew it was coming. But hopefully when I’m a 70-something-year-old man, I can look back on that.” ...
