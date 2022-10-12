ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Top 5 Black-Owned Plant-Based Dessert Businesses

By Cathy Solivar
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 3 days ago

Indulging in dessert on any given day — or at any other time — has always been a naughty habit. Nonetheless, there are situations when an excess of sugar is not welcome. If you have a sweet tooth but are also concerned about your health and want to support Black-owned businesses , here is a list of the top five plant-based dessert businesses that BLAC recommends you check out.

Maya’s Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mT9H3_0iWM0zUn00
Maya’s Vegan Cookies

Maya’s Cookies was founded by vegan owner Maya Madsen, who has always been a sweet tooth and was having a hard time finding that perfect vegan dessert that she wants. She then decided to craft her perfectly delicious, soft-baked gourmet vegan cookie and spent years crafting her award-winning and crowd-pleasing recipes.

Plus, Maya’s Cookies which is located at San Diego, California  takes great pride in the fact that they only use the finest plant-based ingredients in their cookies, making sure that no eggs, no dairy, no animal products are ever used.

And despite, Maya Madsen had to lay off half her employees because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but business at her cookie firm soared after the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement by a staggering 10,000 percent. So, if cookies are one of your favorite foods but you’re trying to watch your weight or just want to be healthier, Maya’s Cookies should be on your list.

Contact Information: Instagram Website
Complete Address: 4760 Mission Gorge Place, San Diego, California 92120

The Vegan Doughnut Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rI4vp_0iWM0zUn00
The Vegan Doughnut Company

Kharisma and Kyra Mayo, founders and sisters of the Vegan Doughnut Company, recognized a need to expand the restricted selection of vegan desserts in their area by deciding to revel in the world of doughnuts, but with a vegan twist.

Kharisma and Kayro are dedicated to making delicious, healthy, and honest doughnuts because they value the wellbeing of animals, the planet, and their own bodies as much as they value the ability to indulge in life’s simple pleasures.

Currently, the Vegan Doughnut Company which is located at the heart of downtown Lakewood,  offers at least 28 different doughnut flavors. In the same vein as other plant-based vegan businesses, The Vegan Doughnut Company assures that each doughnut is made to order, adorned with love, and is, of course, vegan.

Contact Information: Website

Complete Address: 14811 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOIpH_0iWM0zUn00
Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique

Detroit’s first vegan bakery, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique was started by vegan activist Chantele Jones. It offers traditional Southern desserts such as pound cake, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and pecan pie.

Its shop, which is located in Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale district, is actually named from  Chantele Jones’s grandmother who taught her to bake her first pie.

In addition to pies, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique also sells a wide selection of cookies, bars, and other baked goods, all of which are made with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients to show support for nearby farmers.

Contact Information: Website

Complete Address: 19120 Grand River Ave., Detroit, Michigan 48223

Heavenly Vegan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPKSR_0iWM0zUn00
Heavenly Vegan

With over 19 years of experience, self taught baker and owner, Diamond founded this Bronx based bakery. With her 19 years of experience in baking and experience in selling treats way back 2014, Diamond decided to start her plant-based dessert business when she transitioned to her vegan lifestyle.

With her 2400+ followers on Instagram, Heavenly Vegan offers heavenly desserts such as banana pudding jars, Oreo chocolate chip cookies, and strawberry-filled vanilla cupcakes topped with cinnamon cookie crumble that are 100% Vegan.

Contact Information: Instagram

Complete Address: 257 South 3rd Avenue, Mount Vernon, New York

Victor and Mika’s Bakery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvPJD_0iWM0zUn00
Victor and Mika’s Bakery

After Mika Altidor’s doctor discovered multiple huge fibroid tumors, she learned that she would need to have surgery. She instead adopted a diet centered on entire plant-based foods, which allowed her to recover over time. This led to the founding of Victor and Mika’s Bakery by Mika and her then-partner, Victor Munoz.

Contact Information: Website

Complete Address: Downtown Winter Haven at 371 Ave. D NW, Washington, D.C.

Top 5 Black-Owned Plant-Based Dessert Businesses

