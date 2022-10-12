Read full article on original website
Related
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clinical Trial Will Evaluate Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Cannabis Use Disorder
Consumer health and wellness company LOVE Pharma Co.’s subsidiary The MicroDoz Therapy Inc. is sponsoring a soon-to-commence clinical trial of psilocybin-assisted therapy for cannabis use disorder, to be conducted at the acclaimed Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research. LOVE’s focus is to commercialize innovative products that enhance...
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
Medical News Today
Methamphetamine: What you should know
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive and illegal psychostimulant drug similar to amphetamine. People use it for its powerful euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine. Methamphetamine. of naturally occurring dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. The effect lasts longer than those of cocaine, and it is cheaper and...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ADDitude
All Adults Should Get Anxiety and Depression Screenings, Says U.S. Task Force
All adults under age 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, should be routinely screened for anxiety and depression, according to new and groundbreaking draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). 1. The task force, which comprises independent medical experts, has never before called for routine mental health...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
Psych Centra
What is An Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cycle?
The OCD cycle is fueled by intense anxiety as well as an overwhelming desire to find relief. You’re driving along your usual route home from work when you hit a little bump. What was that? You look in your rear view mirror but don’t see anything. You try to keep driving along, but your anxiety increases. It continues to climb until it’s unbearable.
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
studyfinds.org
Depression drug reboxetine may help relieve sleep apnea
ADELAIDE, Australia — Estimated to affect nearly a billion people on a global scale, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is an incredibly common condition. In fact, it’s the most common breathing disorder connected to sleep. Now, researchers from Flinders University say that a drug previously used to treat depression may help reduce the severity of OSA.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
Stanford scientists create a hybrid BRAIN by putting human neurons into baby RATS - and they've dubbed their creation a 'living laboratory'
Scientists have created hybrid human and rat brains to try to better understand diseases like autism and epilepsy. Putting human cells into animal brains is a moral grey area, because of fears animals may start to think more like humans as a result. But scientists argue that it’s the best...
MedicalXpress
Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers
A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
verywellhealth.com
Antidepressants and Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes are also often diagnosed with depression. Antidepressants have been shown to help improve diabetes in some cases but, in other instances, they can worsen existing diabetes. They may even bring diabetes on in individuals who previously had no symptoms. In this article, learn how different...
Psych Centra
Differences Between Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia
Schizoaffective disorder features symptoms from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. They may sound similar, but schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder represent two different conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a bit more complex as it involves more intense mood-related symptoms than schizophrenia. Regardless, if you’re living with either, then you know how much...
MedicalXpress
Allergy meds in street opioids make overdoses more deadly
A new study is sounding the alarm about the addition of antihistamines to street forms of opioids—and how they might make a fatal overdose more likely. The prime drug in question is diphenhydramine, found commonly in over-the-counter allergy meds such as Benadryl. Because opioid use can spur itchy skin...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1