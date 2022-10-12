Read full article on original website
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles PreviewLaw Nation SportsPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Call 988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ex-Pro Bowl running back says Eagles should explore blockbuster trade
Now this would be a game-changer. Former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew, in writing for NFL.com, said four teams should explore a trade for Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. One of them is the Philadelphia Eagles. Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce has noteworthy description of Cowboys fans
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for his description of the Philadelphia Eagles’ fanbase, and fellow veteran Jason Kelce has returned fire — sort of. Peters, who spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, will return to Philadelphia on Sunday as a member of...
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for
The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
Jason Peters clarifies his comments on Eagles fans
Jason Peters made headlines earlier this week for some comments he made about Philadelphia Eagles fans, and the star offensive lineman was not pleased with how they were interpreted. Peters is in his first season with Dallas after his long stint with the Eagles. With the Cowboys traveling to Philly...
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
This 76ers-Rockets Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
Everybody needs an identity. What’s yours? Are you mysterious and brooding? Alternatively, you may be the life of the party. Whatever you are, you’re something, and it’s important to you. That’s just basic human nature. NBA teams need an identity as well. Some teams will try...
Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown
Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports
Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks
The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” Cole said in a statement released by the team in announcing his reinstatement. “I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.” The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
