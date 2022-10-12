ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more

The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Camden star D.J. Wagner signs exclusive NIL deal with WME Sports

Camden High School basketball star D.J. Wagner has signed exclusively with WME Sports for Name, Image and Likeness representation, the company announced Thursday. The 6-foot-3 Wagner signed an NIL contract with Nike earlier this week. The Swoosh named Wagner and four other young stars as brand ambassadors.
CAMDEN, NJ
Person
Dak Prescott
NBC Sports

Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting guide: Lines, Props, and Picks

The Eagles and Cowboys renew their rivalry on the national stage of Sunday Night Football. The Birds come in as the league’s only undefeated team, and Dallas is on a 4-game win streak of their own. This one should be electric. Let’s take a look at the numbers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

NHL: No evidence to substantiate allegations against Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL said Saturday it found no evidence to substantiate allegations posted on social media against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and has concluded its investigation. The league said it was unable to make contact with the anonymous source of the Oct. 7 social media post in the investigation conducted by its Security and Legal departments. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to respond to and refute the anonymous allegations made against me, which I categorically deny,” Cole said in a statement released by the team in announcing his reinstatement. “I’m looking forward to returning to the ice with my teammates and will have no further comments on this matter going forward.” The Lightning suspended Cole on Oct. 9 pending the investigation into the allegations that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor.
TAMPA, FL

