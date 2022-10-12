ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy